2019 Volvo XC40 Prototype Begins Winter Testing

 
6 Feb 2017
by
It's been 7 years since Geely bought Volvo from Ford, and some people weren't as confident as others concerning the future of the Swedish carmaker after this rather surprising takeover.
So it happens that Volvo Cars has been on a roll in the last few years, and the company's makeover is far from being complete.

The revolution started with the second-generation XC90, which was soon followed by the latest S90, V90, and XC90. In 2018, this metamorphosis will continue with the complete redesign of Volvo's compact lineup, along with the introduction of even more models.

One of the most important new models with no direct predecessor is the 2019 Volvo XC40, which was previewed by the 40.1 Concept back in 2016. The five-door compact crossover will be built on the all-new CMA (Compact Modular Architecture) platform, which will be shared by other future compacts from Volvo, Geely, and even Lynk&Co.

Base versions will be front-wheel-drive, while more powerful models will also get AWD. Engine-wise, a modular family of three- and four-cylinder powerplants is expected to provide the oomph, both gasoline and diesel. Hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions are also in planning, especially since last year's 40.1 Concept was powered by a T5 Twin Engine setup.

The XC40 will be mechanically almost identical to the Lynk&Co 01 compact crossover, which was recently spied on numerous occasions in production guise. Expect the production version of Volvo's smallest crossover ever to be unveiled at a Chinese Auto Show in the first half of 2017.

The model will be accompanied by a hatchback and a sedan by 2018, but we should also take into account a long-wheelbase version designed exclusively for the Chinese market. The second generation of the XC60, which is expected to be launched at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show will complete Volvo's three-pillar crossover/SUV offensive, but it's the XC40 which will probably become the best-seller of the trio.

With the German trio having their feet firmly planted in the compact SUV market (Audi Q3, BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA), it won't be an easy job for the Swedes, but as the XC60 has already proven, it probably won't be that hard, either.
