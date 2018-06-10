2018 Suzuki Jimny Launching In July

Even though Suzuki has already commenced promotional activities in Japan, the all-new Jimny won’t be revealed to the general public until July 2018. As you can tell from the photograph uploaded by @suzukinfluencer on Instagram, the 7th (or even 5th according to another source) of July is when Suzuki will spill the beans on the ladder-frame sport utility vehicle.
The image also reveals two flavors of the Jimny, namely the standard model and the Jimny Sierra. And by Sierra, Suzuki refers to a higher-displacement engine in the case of the Japanese model. Speaking of the nitty-gritty, three- and four-cylinder powerplants reign supreme.
Remember the Japanese-spec Jimny spied uncamouflaged a few days ago? That one’s gifted with a 0.6-liter turbocharged three-pot expected to churn out something in the ballpark of 54 horsepower. The Caterham-spec engine with 80 ponies or so would’ve been a real blast, but kei car regulations are prohibitive, to say the least.
In other markets, Suzuki could offer the 1.0-liter BoosterJet and 1.2-liter DualJet along with four-wheel drive. In addition to the stick shift, some sort of auto gearbox will be offered as an optional extra. And with a bit of luck, Suzuki might be tempted to integrate the SHVS micro-hybrid system into one of the engine options.
Even boxier than its predecessor, the all-new Jimny is both rugged and cute-looking for all the right reasons. In addition to the refreshed exterior, Suzuki took the interior up a notch or two as well. For example, one of the leaked images we’ve talked about in a previous article shows a touchscreen-based infotainment system.
In its third generation since 1998 (the year Madonna launched Ray of Light), the Jimny as we know it is a 20-year-old design. But even though the fourth generation is knocking at the door, some things never change because they're good from day one. As the old saying goes, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.
