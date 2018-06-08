autoevolution
 

Dacia Duster Takes on Suzuki Vitara and Jeep Renegade in Budget SUV Review

8 Jun 2018, 19:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
So you want one of those cool SUVs, but you're on a shoestring budget? These are three of the most popular alternatives that still pack some decent off-road usability.
61 photos
2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster2018 Dacia Duster2018 Dacia Duster2018 Dacia Duster2018 Dacia Duster2018 Dacia Duster2018 Dacia Duster2018 Dacia Duster2018 Dacia Duster2018 Dacia Duster2018 Dacia Duster2018 Dacia Duster2018 Dacia Duster2018 Dacia Duster2018 Dacia Duster interior design2018 Dacia Duster interior design2018 Dacia Duster interior design2018 Dacia Duster interior design2018 Dacia Duster interior design
As you might have heard, there's a team in Britain called REV. It's made up of three women, which is a very important demographic, but we just watch it because Vicki occasionally drifts stuff.

The Dacia Duster is the most low-cost of the low-cost SUVs gathered here. The all-new model won't arrive in Britain for a few more months, when it will become £500 more expensive than the outgoing, setting you back from £9,995.

There's still some life in this old girl. And if the trio concludes there's something about the Dacia model, it's only going to be better once the new one arrives. It's still the widest and longest vehicle here. Did we mention it's cheap?

The spec of the Suzuki Vitara caused a few eyebrows to raise around the office, as it's the S model with the 1.4-liter turbo engine. The whole point of a car like the Vitara is to be really cheap, so just go for the base 1.6L And finally, there's the expensive but cool Jeep Renegade, which got a refresh this week.

Let's get to talking about the review. The trio improvised a classic makeshift suspension test where you have somebody hold a liquid and see how wet he gets, the added benefit being that it's funny. The Duster wins this, which is not because it's refined, but due to the way, it copes with bumps.

Having driven all three cars, we're not surprised that Vicki finds the Vitara S engaging. But the infotainment is bad it feels cheap inside. So like we said, save yourself some money and ignore the 1.4-liter engine.

Fiat's 1.6-liter diesel engine made the Renegade uneventful to drive. We had a larger unit in our tester, but it was still very rough and noisy. Not surprisingly, it's the big loser of this test, with second place going to the Suzuki. Bravo, Dacia!

Dacia Duster Suzuki Vitara Suzuki Jeep Renegade
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? How the European eCall Emergency System Works Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Drifting Guide for Dummies Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Booth Girls Have Cooties Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Tank Vs. Well How to Use the Bush Winch A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
SUZUKI models:
SUZUKI Swift SportSUZUKI Swift Sport CompactSUZUKI Swift 3 DoorsSUZUKI Swift 3 Doors CompactSUZUKI SX4 S-CrossSUZUKI SX4 S-Cross CrossoverSUZUKI IgnisSUZUKI Ignis CrossoverSUZUKI Swift 5 DoorsSUZUKI Swift 5 Doors CompactAll SUZUKI models  
 
 