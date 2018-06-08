Dacia Duster Takes on Suzuki Vitara and Jeep Renegade in Budget SUV Review

So you want one of those cool SUVs, but you're on a shoestring budget? These are three of the most popular alternatives that still pack some decent off-road usability.
As you might have heard, there's a team in Britain called REV. It's made up of three women, which is a very important demographic, but we just watch it because Vicki occasionally drifts stuff.
The Dacia Duster is the most low-cost of the low-cost SUVs gathered here. The all-new model won't arrive in Britain for a few more months, when it will become £500 more expensive than the outgoing, setting you back from £9,995.
There's still some life in this old girl. And if the trio concludes there's something about the Dacia model, it's only going to be better once the new one arrives. It's still the widest and longest vehicle here. Did we mention it's cheap?
The spec of the Suzuki Vitara caused a few eyebrows to raise around the office, as it's the S model with the 1.4-liter turbo engine. The whole point of a car like the Vitara is to be really cheap, so just go for the base 1.6L And finally, there's the expensive but cool Jeep Renegade, which got a refresh this week.
Let's get to talking about the review. The trio improvised a classic makeshift suspension test where you have somebody hold a liquid and see how wet he gets, the added benefit being that it's funny. The Duster wins this, which is not because it's refined, but due to the way, it copes with bumps.
Having driven all three cars, we're not surprised that Vicki finds the Vitara S engaging. But the infotainment is bad it feels cheap inside. So like we said, save yourself some money and ignore the 1.4-liter engine.
Fiat's 1.6-liter diesel engine made the Renegade uneventful to drive. We had a larger unit in our tester, but it was still very rough and noisy. Not surprisingly, it's the big loser of this test, with second place going to the Suzuki. Bravo, Dacia!
