2018 Suzuki Jimny Spied Without Camouflage, Debut Imminent

29 May 2018, 11:09 UTC ·
by
Somewhere in Japan, the carparazzi have caught the all-new Jimny looking ready to debut. Coming courtesy of automotive tipster Ferd, the pictures depict a selection of production-ready vehicles waiting to be delivered to Asian and European markets.
What this means in return is, Suzuki will soon lift the veils off the fourth-generation Jimny. And boy, does the newcomer look good! As expected of Suzuki, the Jimny soldiers on as a niche SUV with proper four-wheel drive and a no-nonsense cabin.

The interior images, which appear to be design patents, show manual-winding windows, four toggle switches, an HVAC system with three rotary dials, a dashboard-integrated infotainment system with touchscreen capability, and two analog gauges flanking a digital display for the instrument cluster. Two square and two round-shaped air vents are also visible, as is the gear lever of the transmission.

As far as the exterior is concerned, the fourth-generation Jimny is a matter ofHoney, I’ve shrunk the Mercedes-Benz G-Class with added attitude from the Jeep Renegade. The upright, boxy styling comes into its own once you notice the squared-off wheel arches and flared fenders. The short and rugged bumpers add to the off-road persona of the mini-SUV from Japan, as does the generous ride height.

The ladder-frame platform and low-range gearing define the all-new Jimny, which means that in normal driving conditions this fellow here is rear-wheel drive. To select 4WD, on the other hand, you’ll have to use one of the four toggle switches located under the controls for the air-con. No old-school lever here, no sir!

Side and curtain airbags are the biggest developments of the newcomer in regard to safety equipment, while the list of drivetrain options will include four-cylinder engines, including the SHVS mild-hybrid system. The 1.0-liter three-cylinder turbo that develops 110 horsepower and 160 Nm in the Swift could also be offered in markets where taxation by displacement is how the cookie crumbles.

2018 Suzuki Jimny spyshots Suzuki Jimny SUV Suzuki 4WD Japan
