2018 Suzuki Jimny Spied Without Camouflage, Debut Imminent

Somewhere in Japan, the carparazzi have caught the all-new Jimny looking ready to debut. Coming courtesy of automotive tipster Ferd, the pictures depict a selection of production-ready vehicles waiting to be delivered to Asian and European markets.
What this means in return is, Suzuki will soon lift the veils off the fourth-generation Jimny. And boy, does the newcomer look good! As expected of Suzuki, the Jimny soldiers on as a niche SUV with proper four-wheel drive and a no-nonsense cabin.
The interior images, which appear to be design patents, show manual-winding windows, four toggle switches, an HVAC system with three rotary dials, a dashboard-integrated infotainment system with touchscreen capability, and two analog gauges flanking a digital display for the instrument cluster. Two square and two round-shaped air vents are also visible, as is the gear lever of the transmission.
As far as the exterior is concerned, the fourth-generation Jimny is a matter of “Honey, I’ve shrunk the Mercedes-Benz G-Class” with added attitude from the Jeep Renegade. The upright, boxy styling comes into its own once you notice the squared-off wheel arches and flared fenders. The short and rugged bumpers add to the off-road persona of the mini-SUV from Japan, as does the generous ride height.
The ladder-frame platform and low-range gearing define the all-new Jimny, which means that in normal driving conditions this fellow here is rear-wheel drive. To select 4WD, on the other hand, you’ll have to use one of the four toggle switches located under the controls for the air-con. No old-school lever here, no sir!
Side and curtain airbags are the biggest developments of the newcomer in regard to safety equipment, while the list of drivetrain options will include four-cylinder engines, including the SHVS mild-hybrid system. The 1.0-liter three-cylinder turbo that develops 110 horsepower and 160 Nm in the Swift could also be offered in markets where taxation by displacement is how the cookie crumbles.
