New Suzuki Swift Sport Is Expensive and Covered in Fake Carbon

The Suzuki Swift Sport started out as a small 3-door Japanese hot hatch with a 1.6-liter engine. Over time, it gained an auto option that nobody wanted and a 5-door body. This all-new model is different from its predecessors, but is that a good or a bad thing?
One thing is for sure: progress hasn't made it any cheaper. This UK review points out that the base price has gone up by almost 30%. You get more tech as standard, though, a lot more.
A reversing camera, navigation, metallic paint - they are all free. But the bulk of the price increase probably came from the new turbocharged 1.4-liter engine. Mat Watson says it gives the little Swift a different personality. There's no point in taking it to the red line because there's nothing special there.
Instead, the turbo rewards you with a more ample power band. It's also supposed to be more economical, but it doesn't sound as good as the twin exhaust would lead you to believe.
Mat also draws a lot of attention to the fake carbon fiber look given to the plastic body kit. It's on the chin spoiler, the side skirts, and the diffuser. Thankfully, it looks better than what Honda used for the Civic Type R.
The Swift even has standard safety kit, as a good little Japanese car should. Adaptive cruise control works just fine and could be a helpful commuter feature, but the lane-keep assist isn't as safe as on other cars. Is that even important on a hot hatch? If it weren't, Suzuki probably wouldn't have put it on the car.
The interior is a little better than before. Suzuki garnished everything with red trim. But the scratch plastics are unbecoming of such an expensive car. However, it's not like the Up! GTI or Renault Twingo GT is impressive in that department, but they offer a lot less performance.
