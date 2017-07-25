2018 Ford Mustang Priced From $25,585, Configurator Goes Live

The good news doesn’t end here, for the 2018 Ford Mustang
with the entry-level four-cylinder turbo engine is merely $500 more expensive than the V6-powered variant the Ford Motor Company dropped with the facelift. The EcoBoost Premium, meanwhile, will set U.S. customers back at least $30,600, whereas the V8-powered GT Fastback and GT Premium Fastback kick off from $35,095 and $39,095 w/o destination, respectively.
For those in the market for open-top motoring, the 2018 Ford Mustang Convertible
carries a suggested retail price that ranges between $31,085 and $44,595. The Orange Fury exterior color showcased by the Blue Oval in the original launch photos for the facelifted Mustang is a $495 option.
While on the subject of extras
, the 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission retails at $1,595. The GT Performance Package, which is critical for customers wishing to hit 60 mph in less than four seconds, adds $3,995 to the tally. Active Valve Performance Exhaust? $895. MagneRide damping system similar to that in the Shelby GT350? $1,695, thank you!
A fully-loaded 2018 Ford Mustang is genuinely expensive, but then again, don’t forget which derivative would win a game of Top Trumps. For 2018, the Shelby GT350
remains mostly unchanged and just as awe-inspiring as ever. Pricing for the 5.2-liter Voodoo flat-plane crank V8-engined beast starts from $57,145 and tops at $64,645 for the track-focused GT350R.
If I may turn the focus back on the EcoBoost and GT, the lesser derivatives of the Mustang pack more performance for the 2018 model year
. The EcoBoost, for example, has 30 more pound-feet for a total of 310 hp and 350 lb-ft. The free-breathing Coyote V8-engined GT, meanwhile, wrings out 460 horsepower and 420 pound-feet from 5.0 liters displacement and dual-fuel injection.
These being said, the time is high to head on to the Ford Motor Company's website
to configure the 2018 Mustang of your dreams. You can expect the first 2018MY retail units to arrive at North American dealers late this fall.