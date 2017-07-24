SUV Frenzy: B-Max Killed To Make Room For 2018 Ford EcoSport

“The automobile of your dreams.” That’s what the first result in Google Search says about the Ford B-Max, yet the mini multi-purpose vehicle is anything but what the Blue Oval promises it to be. Truth be told, the B-Max is a commercial failure that overstayed its welcome for far too long.
In production since 2012 at the Ford Motor Company’s plant in Craiova, Romania, the Fiesta-based B-Max came to life as a competitor to the likes of the Opel Meriva, Citroen C3 Picasso, and Kia Venga. The timing couldn’t be worse, though, for the beginning of the decade saw increasing demand for utility vehicles. Of the three rivals mentioned before, two of them have been replaced by subcompact crossovers
. And now, the B-Max will have to lay down its life for the mid-cycle refresh of the EcoSport.
Ford of Romania officially confirmed the news today, announcing that the B-Max will be discontinued at the beginning of September 2017. The EcoSport that will be built in Craiova is intended for European markets. For the U.S.-spec 2018 Ford EcoSport, the small-scale crossover will be sourced by the Ford Motor Company from its India
-based Chennai plant.
Despite the B-Max being phased out, the factory in Craiova
is on the lookout for 700 additional workers. 500 of them will support EcoSport production, whereas the remaining 200 will be tasked with manufacturing EcoBoost engines. Given this latest of announcements, Ford estimates Craiova, Romania to be the home of 1,700 workers by the end of the year.
"I would like to thank every Ford Craiova employee who has contributed to the production of the most innovative Multi Activity Vehicle (MAV) ever built: Ford B-Max,”
declared John Oldham, president of Ford Romania. "The increasing number of employees in Craiova is excellent news for our production activities in Romania."
The 2018 redesign
of the EcoSport sees the subcompact crossover utility vehicle gain an interior loosely inspired by that of the all-new Fiesta. All-wheel-drive will be available on top-tier trim levels, whereas the engine list will comprise of 1.0- and 1.5-liter EcoBoost units joined by a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder powerplant.