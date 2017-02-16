autoevolution

Ford Craiova Gears Up For EcoSport Production In Fall 2017

 
16 Feb 2017, 10:08 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Romania isn’t just the place of origin for the Dacia brand, but the country where Ford builds the B-Max. The Ford Craiova plant, however, will also manufacture the facelifted EcoSport.
It was officially announced in March 2016 that the Craiova plant would undertake this task. Now, though, the Ford Motor Company’s Romanian division returned with a handful of photographs depicting the upgraded factory, as well as a handful of information previously not made public.

Following a €200 million investment (approximately $224 million), production of the EcoSport crossover is slated to begin this fall. The small-sided crossover manufactured in Romania will be sold in Europe. By comparison, the U.S.-spec 2018 Ford EcoSport will be made in Chennai, India.

In the body shop, the existing 320 industrial robots that handle B-Max production will be supplemented by 190 multifunctional robots that will put the Euro-spec EcoSport together. According to Ford Romania, the factory's body shop ate up almost half of the €200 million investment.

Ford Craiova’s general assembly area, the place where a B-Max rolls off the line every 100 seconds, was upgraded with additional work stations for the EcoSport. In addition to that, the median level conveyor was extended by almost 30 meters. Production was also enhanced with a new elevator.

"We are up to date on everything related to the transformation of the factory in Craiova,” declared John Oldham, Ford Romania president, “which is increasingly closer to receive new EcoSport on its production lines. Our teams are fully dedicated to providing an excellent product launch, even more so since we want to show that the factory in Craiova is the perfect home for the new EcoSport thanks to the excellent people and operations Ford has here."

At the present moment, Ford Craiova employs 2,630 people who manufacture the B-Max multi-purpose vehicle and the 1.0-liter EcoBoost turbo three-cylinder engine. Since Ford took control of the Craiova plant from Daewoo in 2008, the Blue Oval invested more than €1 billion in local production.
2018 Ford EcoSport Romania Ford EcoSport SUV Ford crossover industry
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our FORD Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 Ford EcoSport 1.0 Ecoboost62
2015 FORD Mustang GT Track Test80
2015 Ford Mustang80
2015 Ford C-Max and Grand C-Max68
2015 Ford S-Max70
2015 FORD Mondeo74
2015 FORD Focus Facelift74
2014 FORD Fiesta ST67
2015 FORD F-150 75