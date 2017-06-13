Citroen Presents C3 Picasso-replacing C3 Aircross

Many spy photos
and a leak
later, Citroen took the veils off its all-new subcompact crossover. A replacement for the brand’s smallest multi-purpose vehicle, the cutesy little C3 Picasso will go on sale in the Old Continent this fall, then roll out internationally by the end of the year.
First things first, let’s talk about dimensions. Standing at 4.15 meters long and bragging with class-leading interior space, the C3 Picasso also boasts modularity. The front passenger seat can be folded, while the sliding bench in the rear is made up of two individual parts. Clever packaging solutions translate to 410 to 520 liters of trunk volume with the rear seats up, which is pretty impressive for this segment.
"After the new C5 Aircross, a C-segment SUV presented in Shanghai, Citroen is accelerating its international SUV offensive with a second model,”
declared head honcho Linda Jackson. “It has a different mindset, a source of protection and adventure, consistent with the expectations of customers today,"
she concluded. The ace up the C3 Aircross' sleeve, however, is that it plays the customization game rather well.
With 8 body colors, 4 roof colors, and 4 color packages, Citroen
says that 90 combinations should be enough even for the most demanding of customers. The cabin, meanwhile, features 5 color schemes. Interior design, on the other hand, puts an emphasis on a lounge-like atmosphere and simple lines. An SUV
, however, the C3 Aircross ain’t.
The best the newcomer can do is Grip Control with Hill Assist Descent, a system that’s designed to make the best out of a front-wheel-drive chassis when the going gets on the rough side. On the subject of suck-squeeze-bang-blow, there are six engines available in Europe
and two for export markets.
The lineup starts with a manual-equipped PureTech 82 three-cylinder, whereas the range-topping choice is the PureTech 130. The EAT6 automatic transmission is exclusive to the PureTech 110 for the time being. On the oil-chugging front, customers can choose three diesel mills: HDi
90, BlueHDi 100, and BlueHDi 120.
More info on the all-new C3 Aircross is available in the release below.