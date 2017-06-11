autoevolution

2018 Citroen C3 Aircross Leaked As A Scale Model

 
11 Jun 2017, 12:12 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Remember when the Volvo S90 mid-size sedan leaked as a 1:43 scale model? The same thing happened with the 2018 Citroen C3 Aircross thanks to Worldscoop forum member Diphile.
Highly influenced by the C-Aircross Concept presented in March at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the C3 Aircross is labeled by Citroen as a member of the “compact SUV segment.” It’s actually a subcompact crossover akin to the Peugeot 2008. In hindsight, its purpose is to supersede the C3 Picasso small multi-purpose vehicle.

A C3 with funkier styling and a jacked-up ride height, the Aircross pictured in the adjacent gallery as a scale model is beautified by orange paint and a white-finished roof. The optional Airbumps, in comparison to the supermini, are located at the bottom of the doors.

The toy form of the 2018 Citroen C3 Aircross also brags with goodies such as an electric tilt/slide sunroof and satin chrome roof rails. The interior, meanwhile, is a two-tone affair that appears to blend brown upholstery with black-finished plastic. In terms of design and layout, it’s best not to expect the cabin to differ too much from the hatchback.

Planned to go on sale in Europe in the third quarter of 2017, the all-new crossover will officially debut on June 12 at a media event in Paris. On the matter of pricing, the newcomer is rumored to kick off from 17,000 euros or thereabout, which is sensibly more than the C3.

On the subject of oily bits, the engine lineup will likely start with the PureTech 82. That would be a free-breathing mill with three cylinders to its name, which ships as standard with a five-speed stick shift. At least one BlueHDi turbo diesel is certain to make the cut, packing at least 75 PS (55 kW) and 233 Nm (172 lb-ft) of torque from 1,750 rpm.

As for the very best the C3 Aircross hides under its hood, chances are the suck-squeeze-bang-blow department will be topped by a 1.6-liter turbo diesel. An EAT6 automatic transmission will be offered in conjunction with select PureTech mills.
2018 Citroen C3 Aircross leaked Citroen C3 Aircross scale model Citroen crossover
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our CITROEN Testdrives:

2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
CITROEN C4 Cactus66
CITROEN DS5 66
CITROEN DS3 66
CITROEN C3 54
CITROEN C3 Picasso 59
CITROEN C4 63