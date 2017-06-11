2018 Citroen C3 Aircross Leaked As A Scale Model

Remember when the Volvo S90
mid-size sedan leaked as a 1:43 scale model? The same thing happened with the 2018 Citroen C3 Aircross thanks to Worldscoop forum
member Diphile.
Highly influenced by the C-Aircross Concept
presented in March at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the C3 Aircross is labeled by Citroen as a member of the “compact SUV segment.”
It’s actually a subcompact crossover akin to the Peugeot 2008. In hindsight, its purpose is to supersede the C3 Picasso small multi-purpose vehicle.
A C3
with funkier styling and a jacked-up ride height, the Aircross pictured in the adjacent gallery as a scale model is beautified by orange paint and a white-finished roof. The optional Airbumps, in comparison to the supermini, are located at the bottom of the doors.
The toy form of the 2018 Citroen C3 Aircross also brags with goodies such as an electric tilt/slide sunroof and satin chrome roof rails. The interior, meanwhile, is a two-tone affair that appears to blend brown upholstery with black-finished plastic. In terms of design and layout, it’s best not to expect the cabin to differ too much from the hatchback.
Planned to go on sale in Europe
in the third quarter of 2017, the all-new crossover will officially debut on June 12 at a media event in Paris. On the matter of pricing, the newcomer is rumored to kick off from 17,000 euros or thereabout, which is sensibly more than the C3.
On the subject of oily bits, the engine lineup will likely start with the PureTech 82
. That would be a free-breathing mill with three cylinders to its name, which ships as standard with a five-speed stick shift. At least one BlueHDi turbo diesel is certain to make the cut, packing at least 75 PS (55 kW) and 233 Nm (172 lb-ft) of torque from 1,750 rpm.
As for the very best the C3 Aircross hides under its hood, chances are the suck-squeeze-bang-blow department will be topped by a 1.6-liter turbo diesel. An EAT6 automatic transmission will be offered in conjunction with select PureTech mills.