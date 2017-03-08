Citroen C-Aircross Concept Arrives In Geneva, It's As Colorful As A Toy Car

Citroen
has refined its vision for SUVs, and the result of that work was placed on the C-Aircross Concept.
It portrays a compact-class SUV
, which would become a competitor of Nissan’s Qashqai it was turned into a production model immediately. In typical Citroen fashion, the concept vehicle has been exaggerated in certain aspects, while faithfully maintaining the brand’s styling cues and lines.
While not every element of the C-Aircross
Concept will reach production, unfortunately, this vehicle will inspire future SUVs and crossovers from the French brand.
With the recent deal to acquire Opel/Vauxhall, the PSA Groupe could let Citroen become the marque that gets to experiment with "crazy shapes," ideas, and colors, while the rest of the brands could do their own thing and still make a profit.
Citroen’s “crazy” cars of the past may not have been incredible regarding sales success, and some of them did terribly concerning reliability or rust, but some of those cars can stir your soul with desire. We are not talking about the adorably-simple 2CV
here, or the “loved-by-all” DS
19 and DS21.
Instead, we are referring to the Citroen SM, a forgotten gem of the French company, which is rarely discussed when the French brand comes to mind.
The dual chevron brand launched numerous models since then, which obtained significant sales results and kept the company afloat, but outlandish cars like the SM remain engraved in the memory of any petrolhead.
The pure madness of the SM
, interpreted in today’s craze for SUVs just like they did on this concept vehicle, could become Citroen’s bread-and-butter in the coming years.
Hopefully, the French marque manages to seize the opportunity and propose this kind of car for millennials, who are known for their unusual taste in cars.
Citroen has surprised us with its Geneva
exhibit, as the brand has decided to change the color of the C-Aircross. The shade of blue they chose suits this car even better than the previous one, which was shown last month
.