Citroen Enhances C4 Cactus Range With OneTone Version

One of the most successful crossovers in Europe, the C4 Cactus
still has a lot to prove in this dog-eat-dog segment. But instead of adding AWD as an optional extra, Citroen would rather woo its customers with a monochromatic take on the C4 Cactus.
Introducing the OneTone, an eye-catching C4 Cactus that wears Obsidian Black metallic paintwork matched with black-finished Airbumps and 17-inch black alloy wheels. Look closely at it and you’ll also notice subtle “OneTone” lettering on the rear three-quarter panels. The lettering is finished in white.
Slated to go on sale from April 1, 2017, the C4 Cactus OneTone holds a starting price of £19,020 in the United Kingdom. In other words, only the Rip Curl Edition
(£19,110) is more costly than it. It’s pretty obvious, then, that the monochromatic model is nicely equipped from the get-go. Inside, for example, the OneTone is gifted with leather on the steering wheel, navigation, Hi-Fi Pack, Arkamys digital amplifier, and Bluetooth for your mobile phone.
Standard goodies also include front parking sensors, Park Assist, and gap measurement. Based on the Flair grade, the OneTone is powered by Citroen’s PureTech 110 S&S powertrain. That’s a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine with 110 PS (108 horsepower) and 205 Nm
of torque available from 1,500 rpm. Only one tranny is available for the OneTone, and it’s a five-speed manual.
Make no mistake about it, the C4 Cactus OneTone doesn’t intend to be an exercise in great value for money, but a means to an end for the self-indulgent customer. Citroen believes in this fellow here so much, it even made a one-off TV commercial centered around the “Go Be Different”
catchline.
A compact crossover based on the PF1 platform designed for subcompact models, the Citroen C4 Cactus is a très chic car that breaks the norm with its French quirkiness. If you want more get-up-and-go and all-wheel-drive, though, you’re better off with a Suzuki Vitara
or something similar.