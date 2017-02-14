Citroen SpaceTourer 4x4 E Concept Is Geared Up For Adventure

At last year’s Geneva Motor Show, Citroen presented a people-carrying van dubbed SpaceTourer Hyphen Concept
. And for the forthcoming edition of the poshest auto show in the calendar, Citroen is revisiting the same theme, albeit with a small twist.
Introducing the Citroen SpaceTourer 4x4 E Concept, who’s tagline is “living a life of adventure in style.”
Unfortunately no, “E”
doesn’t stand for electric, but for a collection of limited-run lifestyle products designed by the French automaker. The 4x4
in its name, however, is a pointer that power is sent to all four wheels via an AWD
system developed by Automobiles Dangel.
Automobiles Dangel set up shop in 1980. In first instance, the French company produced four-by-four conversions for a pair of Peugeots: the 504 and 505. Today, Dangel does much the same thing for three automakers: Peugeot
, Citroen
, and Fiat
.
From an aesthetic standpoint, the concept started life as a run-of-the-mill Citroen SpaceTourer
. To emphasize the go-anywhere attitude of the 4x4 E Concept, its makers decided to go forward with a gray camouflage design with red decals, front and rear protective skid plates, roof bars, and snow chains for the tires.
Standing 60 millimeters higher off the ground compared to the regular model, the SpaceTourer 4x4 E Concept is propelled by a rather utilitarian powertrain. More to the point, the hood hides a fuel-sipping BlueHDI 150 S&S turbo diesel engine connected to a six-speed manual transmission. In terms of practicality, the funky-looking van
brags with a load volume of two cubic meters.
The cabin, meanwhile, benefits from the latest technologies of Groupe PSA
. Citroen Connect Nav with voice recognition, Mirror Screen phone mirroring function, head-up display, Top Rear Vision 180° seen-from-above field of view, and blind-spot monitoring are only the highlights. On the safety front, Active Safety Brake and Collision Risk Alert are the most relevant bits and bobs.