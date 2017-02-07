autoevolution

Citroen Reveals Its New Vision For Compact SUVs With C-Aircross Concept

 
Citroen has a new concept vehicle on its hands, and it uses the Aircross name once again.
This time, the concept is called C-Aircross, and the French automaker has specified that this previews a compact SUV. Just like many other models made by the French carmaker, the C-Aircross strives to be different, and you can see that they have achieved that objective from a styling point of view. The public debut of this exhibit is scheduled for this year’s Geneva Motor Show, which takes place in March.

Citroen has taken inspiration from itself, and designed the C-Aircross as if it were a bigger brother of the C4 Cactus. Instead of the Airbumps on the doors, Citroen fitted something similar on the wheel arches, bumpers, and side skirts. Since this is a concept vehicle, there’s no point in discussing the level of practicality offered by those elements.

Take a good look at the interior of the car, which looks roomy, and is also stylish. The passenger compartment is not going to production in this format, but it will inspire future cars from the dual chevron brand.

The production car will not get a steering wheel in this particular form, but we expect the shape of the new element to be changed to resemble the one you see in the photo gallery.

Moreover, the dashboard is supposed to be an inspiration for the production model, and this is a possibility since the C4 Cactus already has something similar to this.

The virtual dash, which is enhanced by a glass panel that acts as a Head-Up Display, might not make it to production in this form, and neither will the center console.

However, the color combinations, some of the materials, and some shapes you see in the photo gallery will become a reality. That is why Citroen is a different brand, because it often reveals outlandish concept vehicles and turns most of them into reality.

The exterior also has several components and lines that will probably not reach production, which include the side mirrors, frameless doors with a single handle on each side, and the simplified rear end. Other than the mentioned elements, the C-Aircross needs a set of B-pillars, and it is ready for action.
