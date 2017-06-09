2018 Peugeot Partner Spied, Tries To Fool Us With Fake Doorlines

Peugeot and Citroen
have several twins in their ranges, and this strategy may not have been the best possible choice for the group over the years.
One of the pairs of French twins comes in the form of the Berlingo
and the Partner, which are utility models
that are available in van or “crew” versions.
The current generation of both models was introduced on the market nine years ago
, which makes them the oldest in the segment.
Evidently, the PSA Group is well aware of the situation, and the plan involves launching new twins, which have just begun their testing procedures on public roads. Our spy photographers
have already spotted the Citroen version
, and it is now time to talk about the Peugeot derivative.
The Berlingo and the Partner are platform siblings, and they will share almost all of their components, just like their predecessors had done before these prototypes were designed.
The "tradition" of different styling elements will be kept, which means that the front and rear of these vehicles will have two versions.
Peugeot
and Citroen have decided on separate designs for front grilles, bumpers, headlights, and some minor components. The interior will be mildly changed, but the idea is that each of them will be easy to identify as a member of their respective families.
If the Berlingo sits alongside a Partner, you will see the similarities in an instant. Some think that Opel
might build the next Combo
on the French twins’ platform, but we will have to wait and see if that decision is reached.
The French conglomerate is expected to fit these models with a range of four-cylinder engines. Their bodies have apparently grown in size, while their doors are also bigger than the engineering team tried to make them look.
Competition in the mass-market utility segment is fierce, even though volumes are not even close to the best-selling passenger cars in Europe, but they still matter at the end of the day for any automaker involved in the segment.