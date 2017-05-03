PSA Peugeot Citroen Will Test Fully Autonomous Vehicles in Singapore

Peugeot
’s 3008
has been selected by the leaders of the French conglomerate to become the prototype for the company’s first self-driving cars.
The SUV
will be equipped with autonomous driving technology from nuTonomy, and Peugeot-Citroen will begin tests on public roads in Singapore.
The partnership between the French company and nuTonomy brings the software from the latter onto the vehicles of the former, along with the integration of a dedicated sensor system.
The on-road tests are expected to begin later this year, and Peugeot was kind enough to provide a picture of a 3008 branded with nuTonomy to illustrate the story. Unfortunately, the French have not revealed how the prototype will look on the road, so we will have to rely on people who are in Singapore and spot this vehicle to post pictures of it on social media.
The Peugeot 3008
was named 2017 European Car of the Year
two months ago, and it is one of the recent all-new launches from the French brand. It is understandable why someone would choose this crossover to test autonomous car technology.
The specialists at nuTonomy have been conducting autonomous vehicle tests on public roads in Singapore since August 2016, so they have experience in this field.
The partnership with Peugeot focuses on the seamless integration of the tech in a production vehicle, in the hope that it will become a reality for consumers in a short time.
While choosing Singapore instead of France may be an unexpected decision, the two partners decided to continue the project in an area where they already had experience, and where the government and authorities actively support new mobility solutions.
Singapore’s Land Transportation Authority has been a partner of nuTonomy in research and development since 2010. The link between them allows Peugeot’s entrance on the self-driving vehicle market, which is expected to be approached by almost all automakers in the world at a point in the future.