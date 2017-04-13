autoevolution

Citroen Previews C5 Aircross And C-Aircross Concept Ahead Of Shanghai Reveal

 
13 Apr 2017
Are there enough French crossovers? If you ask Citroen, that’d be a no, hence the carmaker’s surprises for the Auto Shanghai 2017. In the red corner, there’s the compact-sized C5 Aircross, whereas the blue corner is taken by the petite C-Aircross Concept.
Let’s start with the production-ready car, shall we? Previewed two years ago at the same auto show in The Middle Kingdom and photographed live by yours truly, the C5 Aircross will be launched in China in the second half of 2017. Europe will get the newcomer by the end of 2018, but the wait will be well worth it. I mean, just look at the exterior design of this machine!

Arguably the most interesting crossover in its segment when it all comes down to style, the C5 Aircross will take on the likes of the Nissan Qashqai and Renault Kadjar. Described by its maker as a “people-minded SUV,” this model marks Citroen’s first production application of Progressive Hydraulic Cushions.

Moving on to the C-Aircross Concept, this fellow is a design study that gives us a sneak peek into the C3 Aircross. As the name implies, the automaker plans to phase out the C3 Picasso and its multi-purpose vehicle bragging rights to make room for a high-riding version of the C3. Think Citroen’s answer to the Opel Crossland X, a model whose platform is of PSA origin.

Planned to go on sale in Europe before the end of 2017, the C3 Aircross will be a very interesting proposition in the segment. In any case, it’s fairly obvious Citroen plays the styling card better than its rivals. And that’s the thing with the C-Aircross Concept: you either love or hate the way it looks. And based on the latest spy photos of the pre-production C3 Aircross, the new kid on the block certainly has the power to polarize opinion.

2018 Citroen C5 Aircross crossover 2018 Citroen C3 Aircross SUV Citroen C3 Aircross Citroen C5 Aircross Auto Shanghai 2017
