Peugeot Family Sees Opel Deal As Highway To Global Expansion

After all, Opel has a competitor model for every product in the PSA range available in Europe, and the two French marques were already struggling to avoid potential cannibalization. The French conglomerate owns the Citroen , Peugeot, and DS brands, and the heirs of the founder still have an important opinion in the company’s operations.As Automotive News notes, the Peugeot family controls 22.19 percent of the PSA Group’s voting rights, and 13.68 percent of the firm’s capital. They have more than their two other partners, the French government and Dongfeng Motor Company, whom each have a stake of 13.68 percent.In an interview with the Germans at Welt am Sonntag, Jean-Philippe Peugeot told the paper that the acquisition of Opel would help the lion brand come closer to its global expansion plans.Just like his cousin, Robert Peugeot, explained in a joint interview, the French conglomerate wants to conquer the rest of the world, and it has a bigger footprint on the globe because it has become the second-largest automaker in Europe.Robert Peugeot , who is also the chairman of PSA Group’s strategy committee, explained that an automaker can still make economies of scale even if it is not the first in the world. All it takes is to build and sell at least three million cars in a core market. This is why the PSA Group wanted the Opel and Vauxhall brands.Opel sells more cars in Germany than the entire group of French brands combined, and the same can be said about Vauxhall in the United Kingdom. These results were a big reason for PSA to acquire the German and British brands.Robert Peugeot explained that the phenomenon of cannibalization between the newly acquired and the existing brands is minuscule. He did not detail his opinion, but some may not agree with this view.After all, Opel has a competitor model for every product in the PSA range available in Europe, and the two French marques were already struggling to avoid potential cannibalization.