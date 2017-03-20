autoevolution

Peugeot Family Sees Opel Deal As Highway To Global Expansion

 
20 Mar 2017, 13:33 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Groupe PSA’s acquisition of the Opel and Vauxhall brands from General Motors is regarded as a positive step forward by the members of the Peugeot family.
The French conglomerate owns the Citroen, Peugeot, and DS brands, and the heirs of the founder still have an important opinion in the company’s operations.

As Automotive News notes, the Peugeot family controls 22.19 percent of the PSA Group’s voting rights, and 13.68 percent of the firm’s capital. They have more than their two other partners, the French government and Dongfeng Motor Company, whom each have a stake of 13.68 percent.

In an interview with the Germans at Welt am Sonntag, Jean-Philippe Peugeot told the paper that the acquisition of Opel would help the lion brand come closer to its global expansion plans.

Just like his cousin, Robert Peugeot, explained in a joint interview, the French conglomerate wants to conquer the rest of the world, and it has a bigger footprint on the globe because it has become the second-largest automaker in Europe.

Robert Peugeot, who is also the chairman of PSA Group’s strategy committee, explained that an automaker can still make economies of scale even if it is not the first in the world. All it takes is to build and sell at least three million cars in a core market. This is why the PSA Group wanted the Opel and Vauxhall brands.

Opel sells more cars in Germany than the entire group of French brands combined, and the same can be said about Vauxhall in the United Kingdom. These results were a big reason for PSA to acquire the German and British brands.

Robert Peugeot explained that the phenomenon of cannibalization between the newly acquired and the existing brands is minuscule. He did not detail his opinion, but some may not agree with this view.

After all, Opel has a competitor model for every product in the PSA range available in Europe, and the two French marques were already struggling to avoid potential cannibalization.
PSA Groupe Peugeot Citroen Opel GM General Motors business
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our PEUGEOT Testdrives:

2015 PEUGEOT 30869
2015 PEUGEOT 50864