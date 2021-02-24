2003 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Looks Fresh, Reminds of Simpler Times

Harley-Davidson-flavored pickup trucks are no longer a rarity. These days, they come in exactly three shapes and sizes, as they are offered across the Ford F-150, Ford F-250, and GMC lineups by a company called Tuscany Motors. But these high-profile machines end up costing close to $100,000, making them prohibitively expensive for most.
Luckily, there’s the pre-owned market we can turn to, and there we can find cheaper Harley-branded trucks, with fewer miles on them than you might expect.
Ford started offering a Harley-Davidson trim for the F-150 in 2000 because one can never fail when combining America’s best-selling truck with its iconic motorcycle maker. In 2011, the production of this original series stopped, only to be kicked into gear once more in 2019.
During the lifetime of the first Ford-backed run for the breed, there was a version of the Harley F-150 that was more important than the others. It was the one made in 2003, the year of the 100th Anniversary Edition to which this here truck belongs to.
These F-150s came powered by a 5.4-liter engine and a four-speed automatic transmission and were capable of developing 340 horsepower and 425 lb-ft (575 Nm) of torque. They were the typical F-150s, sporting a two-tone paint and more Harley-Davidson nods than we care to count.
The one we have here, riding on 20-inch Harley-Davidson aluminum wheels wearing Goodyear tires, packs bike maker-related striping and badging inside and out, and even embedded on the bed at the back.
The truck is listed as-is on the lot of a dealer called MaxMotive. We’re told there are just a little over 30,000 miles (48,000 km) of use on it, and the selling price is much lower than the one asked for the more modern ones: $29,500. That’s still a bit higher than what a similar one managed to get during a Mecum auction last year.
