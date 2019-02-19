5 2014 Chevrolet Silverado to Gain More Special Models

2019 Harley-Davidson Ford F-150 Pickup Truck Priced from $97,415

Back in 2000, an exciting tie-up between bike and car manufacturers Harley-Davidson and Ford led to the birth of a special package for the F-150 pickup truck. For the nearly ten years it was offered, the Harley-Davidson Edition sold some 70,000 units. 20 photos



“Motorcycle enthusiasts can once again enjoy dramatic Harley-Davidson design cues in the number one selling vehicle in America, the Ford F-150,” said in a statement Brad Richards, Harley-Davidson vice president of design.



“The strong reaction by the public to the concept truck at our 115th anniversary event encouraged us to move the 2019 Harley-Davidson edition Ford F-150 into production. We look forward to fulfilling the dreams of fans who overwhelmingly asked for this special truck.”



The new special edition of the F-150 comes with a total of over 70 specially designed parts meant to set this truck apart from the regular production version. Most of the styling cues have been inspired by the Fat Boy and



The changes made to the truck include the fitting of Fat Boy-syle wheels, tuned shock absorbers, custom exhaust, carpet liner inside truck bed with Harley-Davidson logo, Harley-Davidson floor mats, and more. The full list of additions can be found in the document attached below.







Pricing for the 2019 Harley-Davidson Ford F-150 starts at $97,415 for the Agate Black-painted variant. The trucks with White Platinum and Leadfoot paint upgrades cost $97,710 and $98,433, respectively.

