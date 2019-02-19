autoevolution

2019 Harley-Davidson Ford F-150 Pickup Truck Priced from $97,415

Back in 2000, an exciting tie-up between bike and car manufacturers Harley-Davidson and Ford led to the birth of a special package for the F-150 pickup truck. For the nearly ten years it was offered, the Harley-Davidson Edition sold some 70,000 units.
Earlier this year, at the Chicago Auto Show, Harley showed publicly for the first time the revival of the truck, one it announced since the last months of 2018. This 2019 special edition was made with the help of Tuscany Motor Co., and given the public's reaction to the pickup, the project has been cleared for production, Harley said on Monday.

“Motorcycle enthusiasts can once again enjoy dramatic Harley-Davidson design cues in the number one selling vehicle in America, the Ford F-150,” said in a statement Brad Richards, Harley-Davidson vice president of design.

“The strong reaction by the public to the concept truck at our 115th anniversary event encouraged us to move the 2019 Harley-Davidson edition Ford F-150 into production. We look forward to fulfilling the dreams of fans who overwhelmingly asked for this special truck.”

The new special edition of the F-150 comes with a total of over 70 specially designed parts meant to set this truck apart from the regular production version. Most of the styling cues have been inspired by the Fat Boy and CVO motorcycles.

The changes made to the truck include the fitting of Fat Boy-syle wheels, tuned shock absorbers, custom exhaust, carpet liner inside truck bed with Harley-Davidson logo, Harley-Davidson floor mats, and more. The full list of additions can be found in the document attached below.

Pricing for the 2019 Harley-Davidson Ford F-150 starts at $97,415 for the Agate Black-painted variant. The trucks with White Platinum and Leadfoot paint upgrades cost $97,710 and $98,433, respectively. 

According to the bike manufacturer, the interior and exterior components will be fitted by Tuscany under its supervision.
