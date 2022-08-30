$2 Million Volkner Mobil Motorhome With LaFerrari Hatch Is What Travel Dreams Are Made Of

Realtor and YouTuber Enes Yilmazer toured a luxurious €2,011,000 (2,017,937) motorhome with a hypercar garage. Volkner Mobil isn't new to motorhome enthusiasts. It is the pinnacle of luxurious recreational vehicles that break the boundaries of travel and sophistication. Last year, Enes Yilmazer featured Volkner's Performance S Motorhome with a supercar hatch, and the video broke the Internet, with more than 13 million views.
This time, he's touring the RV maker's updated Performance S model that features a rooftop deck and a new extended hypercar garage. With a hefty price tag of about 2 million Euros (approx. $2 million), it is one of the coolest motorhomes on the market. It runs on a Volvo chassis and is powered by a 530-hp engine.
Now, $2 million feels like an awfully large amount of money for a recreational vehicle. That's more than twice the average price of a home in New York. However, Volkner has built a reputation around these motorhomes. Simply put – Volkner know their stuff.
They are not just selling an engine paired with a home but rather a dream - their niched clientele values not only luxury and sophistication but also presentation. Nothing speaks subtly and loudly simultaneously than a hypercar hatching out of a motorhome. Add a smoke machine to that presentation, and it's a spaceship display.
Centerstage is the hypercar garage. Volkner Mobil presented the motorhome with a $3.7 million LaFerrari for a physical estimate and of course - some shock value.
The previous version had the garage opening at 4.5 meters. The updated Performance S has an opening at around 4.75 meters.
"Basically, You have a steel floor plate, and with the help of hydraulics, it slides into the motorhome, and it raises. So, it sits flush with the car, which is just incredible." Yilmazer revealed.
For those fantastic holiday season family movies, the luxurious motorhome features a pop-up TV built into the cabinetry with an all-oak paneling, LED lighting, and surround built-in speakers.
The kitchen area sparkles with purple carpeting, wood trim cabinetry, a dual elevation countertop, and an induction cooktop next to the sink. The marvel of the kitchen is an LED-lit open display glassware rack.
Apart from the hypercar garage, the refreshed Volkner Mobil Performance S comes with a rooftop deck that runs the entire length of the motorhome. The railing also houses solar panels, producing up to 2,000 watts of energy.
"You may ask yourself. What would you do with a space like this? Well, think about it. Every time you drive your motorhome, or you go somewhere, you are probably at a scenic place, and it's nice to have four meters of elevation above ground level, so you get better views," Yilmazer explained.
Well, there you have it. The next time you go on vacation and visit a destination with incredible expansive, windy, endless roads, you know what to tag along. This!
