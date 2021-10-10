Mobile Living Has a New Lifestyle Standard - The Harvest Tiny Home From Mustard Seed

Folks, this is what the world has come to, no longer are people interested in all sorts of trailers with aerodynamic designs and the latest in building materials. Instead, people seem to be shifting their attention to constructions like The Harvest, a tiny home from manufacturer Mustard Seed.
Mustard Seed Tiny Homes is one of those builders that is family-owned and striving to create long-lasting homes that’ll go the extra mile in terms of providing everything you could want from a mobile home. Best of all, they even do custom work, aside from models like The Harvest.
If you’re familiar with the whole tiny home movement, then you kind of know what to expect from a construction such as this. However, The Harvest is a home with 400 square feet (37.1 square meters) of space, but that’s just the ‘Park’ model. As a ‘Modular’ version, The Harvest can even include up to 725 square feet (67.35 square meters) of space.
But you will need to have some cash put aside as this sucker comes in with a starting price of $138,000 (€119,218 at current exchange rates). Sure, it may sound like a lot, but when you consider that some motorhomes or travel trailers can come in with such a price, owning an actual home with wheels should feel like an upgrade.
These materials then give rise to a towable with a living room, two bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen, and even a massive hardwood patio. Once these spaces have been defined, it’s time to load up the interior with living and comfort features.
Seeing as how it’s a home and all, I’ll leave out features like couches and bedding that you can decorate with on your own. As you walk into The Harvest, you’ll be greeted by a living room and a kitchen on the left, while the right side includes a staircase to reach one of the bedroom/loft. Down the center, a hallway leads to the rear of the home passing the bathroom on your left, bunk bedding on the right, and finally, a master bedroom at the rear.
As you would expect from a home on wheels, features are just like those you’d find in a stationary home. Full size fridge, electric 4-burner range, microwave, and farmhouse sink make up the kitchen, not to mention the addition of countless drawers and cupboards for storage. The bathroom features things like a flushing toilet, ceramic sink, and a one-piece fiberglass shower insert, all backed by PEX plumbing.
Additionally, Mustard Seed offers another list, one filled with extras in order to receive a ready-to-move-in tiny home that, again, isn’t very tiny! The washer and drier I mentioned can be opted for, as can a stove/oven, propane water heater, fireplace, glass shower enclosure, and even tile walls. Why not grab a sliding entrance door while you’re at it. Not your style? How about a barn door? If you can think of it, it seems Mustard Seed is willing to work with you to get you moving in as quickly as possible.
If there’s one thing I can say about The Harvest is that the only hurdle you may encounter is coming up with the cash to buy this thing. If you’ve already got it, then you might as well investigate this tiny home even further. Oh, make sure to have a capable towing rig as this is a big one.
