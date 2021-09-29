Nomad Tiny House on Wheels Is Easily Towable, Made for All-Season Off Grid Adventures

4 This Chic Wooden Tiny Home Brings Out the Charm of French Cottage Style

With a wooden construction and a capacity of two to four people, the Nomad is based on a double-axle trailer and measures 24 x 8 feet (7.3 x2.4 m). It is a one-bedroom house with a steel exterior and a woodgrain imitation that is UV resistant. The tiny house offers a living space of 165 sq ft (15.3 sq m).Access is made through a sliding door and the interior is warm, with wood features, and clean lines.The kitchen comes with a dinette that can seat four people and the bench can be turned into a small bed in which two children or one adult can sleep. There are a beautiful walnut laminate table and countertop, a 12V fridge, a propane oven, a microwave, and an optional 2 in 1 washer and dryer. A tall pantry was built next to the fridge and Minimaliste also fitted plenty of cabinets in the kitchen.The bathroom of the Nomad comes with a flush toilet or a composting one as an option, a sink, and a shower.All the way in the back of the tiny house you can find the bedroom with 7 ft (2.1) head clearance and an inviting queen-size bed. You’ve got a little closet and nightstands on both sides of the bed, as well as big windows that can let plenty of light in if preferred so. If you need extra storage space in addition to the closets and nightstands, you can also lift the bed to obtain some more. Minimaliste designed the Nomad as a vacation house or a temporary one, and it also comes with off-grid capabilities. A 54-gallon (204-liter) freshwater tank and two 36-gallon (136-liter) black and gray water tanks are available with the tiny house, as well as a 5.12solar package included as standard. You can also opt for the advanced kit that provides 10.24 kWh. They all come with Lithium batteries with a 30-year lifespan.The Nomad tiny house starts at approximately $67,000.

