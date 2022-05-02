1997 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IV Comes Out of the CGI Shadows, It's Widebody Madness

Back when I was (a lot) younger, many of our car-related projects were populated by aftermarket dreams of feisty Subie WRX and Mitsu Evo creations. But now, the latter has almost become obsolete. So much so that even pixel masters feel it is cause for celebration when they remind us of one.
Take for example Ignas Simonaitis, the virtual artist behind the digital label “Halawia” (aka halawia.3d on social media), who now has a couple of cool interpretations of Mitsu's Evo to showcase. Unlike other pixel masters who already surpassed impressive social media milestones, the Siauliai, Lithuania-based CGI expert has just started building a digital portfolio and still draws inspiration from other peers, it seems.
As such, his latest virtual project pays homage to fellow digital author shades_of_cars, who imagined a black 1997 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IV equipped with the real world’s iconic 4G63 Sirius inline-four turbo engine and the digital realm’s slammed widebody attire. However, it seems that just recreating the all-black attire in 3D was not enough, even though it obviously ended up sporting a lot more POVs to mesmerize the diminishing but still ardent Evo fanbase.
Instead, the author next envisioned the same car with an opposing white look that perhaps better emphasizes all the virtual traits. Chief among them would be the subtle carbon fiber aerodynamic kit, the massive widebody components, or the slammed/stanced attitude.
And, of course, the author also adhered to mix-and-match principles for the deep-dish aftermarket wheels – which also swiftly changed color from black to white. Now, if we may be allowed to pose a query: could the author envision the third look of this 1990s hero with a spring-themed paintjob? Lime green would probably make it even easier to stand out in the JDM crowd. Just saying, you know, there are no Toyota 2JZ or Subaru EJ2xx swap strings attached to it.
