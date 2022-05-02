Lexus LC “Shootingbrake” Dwells Around Lush Dream Estate, Feels 500h-Posh Doing So

Some virtual automotive artists can easily be recognized via certain quirks. And even if they do not want to fall into an obsessive routine, they never seem able to escape the desire to imagine the things they love most…
Take Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, who is back for a mesmerizing moment with his CGI “Touring the world!” periplus, as an example. His signature series has to do with transforming just about everything into a family-sized estate or a premium shooting brake “grocery” getter. Alas, he seems to have a keen sense of equilibrium and often interrupts it with different other virtual projects.
But now and then, the pixel master never fails to impress the station wagon crowd and always finds his way back to the undying love for the ailing segment. Sometimes, he is not even satisfied with the initial result stemming from his imagination and is back not with an update, but in a completely new setting and vibe. For instance, in between a couple of Honda/Acura projects, he also morphed the cool LC 500 into a “Shootingbrake” that deserved to sit under the spotlight.
Only that it was perhaps a bit too subtle for the author’s taste, while the CGI background was also a little too serious. So, now – again, in between different other projects, this time a couple of BMW/Rolls-Royce split-headlight heroes – he cooked up a different take for the two-door LC station wagon. Looking all posh in new, yellow attire, the LC now sits proudly in a lush, dream estate-like environment.
Interestingly, the CGI expert dropped the powertrain reference on this occasion, so we are free to choose our path. Some quickly suggested a Toyota 2JZ swap, complete with a manual transmission and AWD setup, but we think it would be way too extreme. Instead, if our two cents are allowed on the matter, this feels more like a serene case of LC 500h Lexus Multi Stage Hybrid sustainability and performance.
