Major Android Auto Update Now Available for Hyundai and Kia Cars

With more and more cars out there coming with wide displays, it makes sense for Google and Apple to update their apps in order to take full advantage of the available screen estate.
CarPlay has been running properly on such displays for quite some time, but in the case of Android Auto, an update was finally announced by Google not a long time ago.
Android Auto, therefore, feeling at home on widescreens is finally happening, and a new update enabling the same functionality on Hyundai and Kia cars is shipping as we speak.
In other words, owners of Hyundai and Kia car models where Android Auto is running on a display with a wide resolution can now install the latest firmware update that would allow the app to use the entire screen estate.
Needless to say, not all models are supported, but if your car previously displayed Android Auto on just 2/3 of the screen, it should be eligible for the update as well.
Several Hyundai and Kia owners have confirmed that widescreen support for Android Auto is indeed part of the latest software update, though the carmakers themselves are yet to release any official announcement on this front.
We’ve reached out to both of them to ask for a full list of the models that are getting support for widescreen Android Auto.
Installing the latest software updates isn’t by any means rocket science, and customers can rely on the updating solutions provided by Hyundai and Kia for the whole thing. The full instructions can be found here for Hyundai cars and here for Kia models.
In the meantime, if you don’t want to take any risks and install the update on your own, reaching out to the closest dealership is your best choice. However, given the size of the update, the process isn’t necessarily very fast, as we’re seeing Hyundai customers claiming the installation took more than one hour to complete.
Android Auto, therefore, feeling at home on widescreens is finally happening, and a new update enabling the same functionality on Hyundai and Kia cars is shipping as we speak.
In other words, owners of Hyundai and Kia car models where Android Auto is running on a display with a wide resolution can now install the latest firmware update that would allow the app to use the entire screen estate.
Needless to say, not all models are supported, but if your car previously displayed Android Auto on just 2/3 of the screen, it should be eligible for the update as well.
Several Hyundai and Kia owners have confirmed that widescreen support for Android Auto is indeed part of the latest software update, though the carmakers themselves are yet to release any official announcement on this front.
We’ve reached out to both of them to ask for a full list of the models that are getting support for widescreen Android Auto.
Installing the latest software updates isn’t by any means rocket science, and customers can rely on the updating solutions provided by Hyundai and Kia for the whole thing. The full instructions can be found here for Hyundai cars and here for Kia models.
In the meantime, if you don’t want to take any risks and install the update on your own, reaching out to the closest dealership is your best choice. However, given the size of the update, the process isn’t necessarily very fast, as we’re seeing Hyundai customers claiming the installation took more than one hour to complete.