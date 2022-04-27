Google Starts Investigating the Error Causing Amnesia to Android Auto

Android Auto is certainly evolving, and the most recent discoveries, including those related to the Coolwalk update, are just the living proof in this regard.
But at the same time, it doesn’t necessarily look like Android Auto is also improving from a stability and reliability perspective.
Most recently, users have come across a glitch that makes running Android Auto every time when getting behind the wheel quite a pain in the neck. This is because Android Auto forgets the existing configuration and believes it’s no longer paired with a head unit.
As a result, the app fires up the initial setup experience on every launch, therefore prompting users to re-configure everything every time they start the engine and plug the mobile device to the head unit.
In the last few days, the number of complaints signaling this error has increased significantly, and even Google itself now marks this problem as a trending issue.
This is what has prompted the Android Auto team to start an investigation on the matter. A recent post on Google’s forums reveals that all these reports have been submitted to those in charge with the whole thing, so right now, they’re probably trying to figure out what exactly is causing the glitch.
As for a workaround, not much is available on this front, though someone says that removing the existing Bluetooth profile and then re-pairing the mobile phone and the head unit is what did the trick in their case.
In other words, you may just need to start from scratch, which at some level, is exactly what Android Auto seems to be insisting on anyway.
In other related news, the most recent version of Android Auto (still in beta for the time being) is introducing quick replies for messages. This means that whenever you receive a message and Android Auto is running, the notification showing up on the screen also includes quick answers to reply to the sender without the need for Google Assistant.
