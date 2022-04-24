This New Android Auto Bug Is Painful, Ridiculous, And Must Be Fixed ASAP

More on this:

1 This Little Device Upgrades Android Auto to Full Android

2 Google Quietly Updates One of Its Apps with Android Auto Support

3 Android Auto 7.6 Might Resolve One of the Most Widespread Bugs Right Now

4 Android in the Car: How a $1,500 Phone Makes the Whole Thing Ridiculously Hard

5 Wireless Android Auto Standard on 2023 Subaru Outback Makes a Good Case for Portrait Mode