This New Android Auto Bug Is Painful, Ridiculous, And Must Be Fixed ASAP

If you’ve used Android Auto at least once, you certainly know that the first time you plug in your smartphone to the head unit in the car, the car prompts you to run the initial setup.
The whole thing pretty much comes down to a simple step-by-step wizard that only requires a very simple configuration, with Android Auto then remembering all settings for the next time you connect your mobile device to the vehicle.
Only that, this doesn’t seem to be the case for some unlucky Android Auto users out there. In other words, the app keeps asking them to run the initial setup over and over again, every single time they plug in the smartphone.
Posts on Google’s support forums confirm this isn’t just an isolated problem, but at the same time, it looks like more people ended up struggling with the same thing in the last few days.
For the time being, however, it’s still not clear what’s causing this error. If it’s the most recent Android Auto update, the workaround should be quite simple. All users have to do is manually downgrade to an earlier release with the help of the stand-alone APK installers available online.
What’s more surprising is that it’s also hitting the Google Pixel, which in theory should be able to provide a more stable and reliable experience on Android Auto. This obviously isn’t the case, as together with Samsung models, it’s among the mobile phones prompting users to re-run the initial Android Auto setup experience every time a connection with the head unit is established.
Someone suggested a very simple fix that involves removing the car Bluetooth pairing profile from the mobile device and from the head unit itself. A simple restart and a reconfiguration of the Bluetooth connection should bring things back to normal, though this doesn’t seem to be the case with everybody out there struggling with this ridiculous glitch.
