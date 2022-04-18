Android Auto 7.6 Might Resolve One of the Most Widespread Bugs Right Now

While the release of Android 12 was supposed to be an exciting moment for users of Google’s mobile operating system, this new update ended up causing quite a nightmare in the car.
Android Auto users are currently struggling with all kinds of problems after the update to Android 12, and one of the most widespread causes the app to no longer launch.
In other words, after they installed Android 12 on their smartphones, Android Auto simply stopped working, as plugging in the phone to the head unit in their cars doesn’t seem to do anything.
Most of the workarounds that have been tried since the release of Android 12 produced no improvements, with most users claiming they were relying on the same configuration as before the update. The same cable, the same head unit, and the same phone that worked flawlessly before, all seem to be dead right now as far as Android Auto is concerned.
In the last few days, however, I’ve seen sporadic reports that Android Auto 7.6 beta might actually come with some improvements in this regard. For example, someone says on Google’s forums that installing this beta at least allowed the phone to detect the connection to the head unit, so it started charging right away.
After tweaking the OS settings, Android 12 finally recognized the phone and launched Android Auto.
On the other hand, this doesn’t necessarily mean the same behavior applies to all affected users. Those hitting the bug are reporting mixed results after installing Android Auto 7.6 beta, so right now, it looks like some improvements are indeed included in this version, though they don’t seem to produce a major difference for everybody out there.
If you too are struggling with Android Auto after the update to Android 12, you can very well give a try to the latest beta as well. You can find the APK installer on this page.
