Android Auto 7.6 Includes a Big New Feature Announced by Google in 2021

We’ve known for a while (since 2021 to be more precise) that Google was working on adding quick replies for the messages that you receive while Android Auto is running on your car’s screen, but the company has never provided an ETA for this highly anticipated release.
Now it looks like the feature is ready to go live, as a recent report from 9to5Google reveals that quick replies are live in Android Auto 7.6 (currently available as a beta but expected to go live on the Play Store as a stable release sooner rather than later).
The addition of quick replies is big news for Android auto users.
At this point, whenever you receive a message on Android Auto, regardless of the app that handles it, the only way to read it is via Google Assistant. The digital assistant can read the message for you, and at some level, this makes perfect sense because it’s pretty much the only method to make sure you don’t look at the screen for too long.
But at the same time, Google Assistant is also the only way to respond to the message. In other words, you need to dictate your reply to the assistant, who will then send it for you.
Thanks to the addition of quick replies, you are now provided with another easy way to respond with basic messages like “Okay” and “Got it!” to an incoming message. A custom reply option is also available, once again powered by Google Assistant, but for the time being, Google doesn’t seem to be interested in adding an on-screen keyboard that would show up if the vehicle is not in motion.
The quick replies come with one-tap support, so they show up on the screen when a new message lands on your mobile phone. Simply tapping the on-screen suggestions sends the reply to the contact.
As said, the new feature is currently live in the latest beta build, but it shouldn’t take too long before everybody can try it out.
