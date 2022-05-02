Rare Lambo Countach Gets Taken Out of Digital Hiding, Goes on a Feisty Rally Burst

Sometimes it might be interesting to go out of your comfort zone and play with something “normal.” And that seems to be valid even for virtual automotive artists and their (often) crazy imagination.
Let us take the virtual artist better known as Carmstyledesign on social media for example because (yet again) there is a slightly different project than what we are CGI used to from his YT reel. So, fans of this pixel master’s digital creations are accustomed by now to outrageously slammed and widebody Euro or American heroes, both old and new.
But, as it turns out, this CGI expert is never afraid to step out of the usual comfort zone and try something larger – such as a Class 8 Kenworth truck concept that morphs into a digital supercarrier of dreams – or something vintage, such as a seemingly untouched Lambo Countach that goes on a feisty virtual rally spree.
There is even a CGI event set up to warrant the quirky outing but unlike other projects from the same author, the main draw is that on this occasion there are very few modifications to catch our attention (side skirts, front fascia, etc.). Instead, it appears that this white Lambo Countach example – presumably of the rare LP500 S or even of the LP5000 Quattrovalvole variety – was left mostly alone, just as Lambo ordained the series for the first time over half a century ago.
An interesting decision, right? Especially since the pixel master never showed fear of reprisals when dabbling with other icons of the automotive world – such as the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, and/or Dodge Challenger – and made them look crazy, irrespective of age or diehard fan desires. Now, this is still a cool break from the norm, given the nameplate.
And it is also an interesting contrast to his most recent work – a rehash of the yellow Lambo Aventador SVJ that now gained a digitally-matched rooftop box to make sure no road trip is too far away. But there is still a mystery: the equally yellow Countach we peeked at for a couple of moments was just a ruse… Or is the author getting ready for something vintage and big, soon?
