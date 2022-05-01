Android Auto 7.6 Now Available for All Users

Android Auto has just received another update, as version 7.6 has graduated from beta and is now rolling out to production devices out there.
Needless to say, the release is taking place in stages through the Google Play Store, so some devices are getting it faster than others. This means some users might have to wait a little bit longer to receive the new version, yet fortunately, the APK installer is already available for a manual update.
In other words, if you’re comfortable with the manual installation of apps and updates on your Android devices, you can find the stand-alone APK file for Android Auto 7.6 on this page. Just download the file and then install it on your device, with your instance of Android Auto to be automatically updated to the latest version.
As usual, Google hasn’t provided any information regarding the changes that are part of this new update, but fortunately, we already know that at least one new feature is included.
The beta build of Android Auto 7.6 included quick replies for messages, and there’s a chance the same feature is now shipping to non-beta users as well.
With quick replies, users no longer have to rely on Google Assistant to answer a message they just received. Once the message notification shows up on the screen in the car, Android Auto also displays basic and generic responses, such as “OK” and “Sure.”
Simply tapping any of them quickly replies to the sender with the selected message.
Previously, in order to respond to a received message, users just had to rely on Google Assistant and therefore dictate the answer.
Without a doubt, Android Auto 7.6 also resolves various other bugs, but without an official changelog, it’s up to us, the end users, to figure out what exactly has been resolved. More information on this new update will certainly become available in the coming days as more users receive the update through the Google Play Store.
