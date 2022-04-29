1995 Mazda RX-7 Grows an Attitude Along With a Mean Body Kit, Both Are Tiny

By all intents and purposes, Mazda is not a particularly large carmaker. Depending on what kind of list you’re looking at, as there are plenty of such things to go around, you’ll find the name of the Japanese company way down past the 20th position, at times even behind some Chinese carmakers you probably never heard of.
For all its smallness in some ways, Mazda is of incredible importance to the auto industry, and in some circles viewed as the best brand that ever was. For instance, the name will forever be linked to the rotary engine technology, but also with the most popular roadster of all time, the tiny, but mighty Miata.
Down the line, during the most recent decades of its existence, the carmaker gave birth to some incredibly fun to drive vehicles, especially the ones that formed the RX line.
Among that line, the RX-7 occupies a special place. Having arrived onto this world in 1978, it was in production for almost two and a half decades and stretched for three generations, all packing the incredible rotary engine.
The car was so successful in the eyes of some that even to this day, it continues to live, as either custom builds or renderings. It was even made famous on the big screen by movies like Fast and Furious, and the flick’s success only piled on top of the growing mountain of admiration people feel for this machine.
In some cases, the passion for the RX-7 cannot manifest itself in real life, for various reasons, and when that happens, a toy, scale replica of the car, customized to oblivion, might be all it takes to quench the thirst.
So, if you were in some mood for a custom RX-7 dish this weekend, here’s something a Hot Wheels customizer going by the name Jakarta Diecast Project (JDP) has to offer: a Japanese wonder car, wearing a hycade body kit for an aggressive stance and for looks worthy to be transported into the real world.
