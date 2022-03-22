Chevy Flying Monkey Gasser Will Never Race on a Real Drag Strip, Sadly

By definition, gassers are extreme automotive builds. Born in the 1950s as drag-prepped, at times hot-rodded versions of street cars, gassers are still turning heads around and pockets inside out even today, with the most insane builds changing hands for large amounts of money. Not this one, though, probably the cheapest gasser money can buy at the moment.
That’s because this thing is not a real car, but a Hot Wheel. And, even if it’s no longer its former self, having been modified by a shop used to giving new looks to diecast machines, Jakarta Diecast Project (JDP), it probably costs a hell of a lot less than the about $50,000 people are used to pay for the real deal.
There are very few cars Hot Wheels did not shrink and transform in collectibles over the years, so includes off-shoots of mainstream vehicles, like the said gasser, have not escaped the trend either. This particular Chevy toy, or the original one, to be more precise, was introduced in the Hot Wheels portfolio about a decade ago.
Already on the extreme side of things, design-wise, given how it portrayed a drag beast, the toy car was taken one step further by JDP, which gifted it with a bunch of hand-fabricated, toy hardware, and a new paint job that really makes this thing one of a kind.
Nicknamed Flying Monkey, the build now comes with oversized everything, from the wheels and suspension that keep the pink-ish body off the ground, to the massive, exposed engine sitting inside the hoodless bay.
To get to this new shape of the Chevy, JDP used the usual process of fabrication (detailed in the video below, if you’re interested to see how these things come to be), but also a lot of talent most of us wished we had, but few are blessed with.
