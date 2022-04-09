Beat-Up Scion FR-S Turns Into Mini Initial D Toyota 86, No Tofu Around

It takes a certain kind of mindset to properly appreciate Japanese art, especially the one that comes in the form of manga. It’s not for everyone, but those who get hooked on it find themselves captives of imaginary worlds that often spill into our own reality.
This kind of Japanese art is extremely diverse and very lucrative. From the best-selling One Piece by Eiichiro Oda (close to 500 million copies sold, worth some $5 million) to worldwide phenomenons like Dragon Ball and Naruto, there’s a little bit for everyone.
For some car lovers, the best manga around is Initial D. The Shuichi Shigeno masterpiece came about in 1995, and even if it didn’t score as good as many others (55 million copies sold), it gave birth to something of a cult among the truly passionate.
Most of you already know by now the story of Initial D’s main protagonist, Takumi Fujiwara, and his exploits as a tofu delivery boy, driving at first a Toyota Sprinter Trueno, the mighty AE86 that has become the focus of so many builds and crazy projects over the years.
The most recent such project comes from a shop called Jakarta Diecast Project (JDP). As the name says, JDP is not into remaking real cars, but Hot Wheels and other diecast machines, which get modified, more often than not, into unrecognizable builds.
The starting point for this build: a Scion FR-S made by the wizards over at Hot Wheels, as part of a series that has been around since 2013. The idea: create a Takumi Fujiwara tribute, without all the tofu, a reinterpretation that now wears the name Initial D Toyota 86.
The result: you can see it in the attached gallery. Or, if you prefer the version that includes how the toy car turned from one thing into another, you can check out the video attached below.
