Custom Body Porsche 911 GT2 RWB with Rothmans Racing Livery Is Toy Track Racing Special

The 911 nameplate is one of the most recognizable in the car world. Born way back in 1964, the 911 is basically the name that put Porsche under the radar of buyers from across the world. For either street or track use, depending on versions.
Being such an important model for the German carmaker, the 911 gave birth over the years to many impressive versions. The thing with most of them is that they seem never to get old or become obsolete, and this is why one still sees old 911s being sold for big bucks almost on a daily basis.
The one we have here did not cost all that much, because it is not a real 911, but a toy. It did however require quite a lot of work to transform itself from a casual, red diecast, into a blue-ish tribute to the years when the tobacco industry was tied to the hip with racing.
The thing you can admire in the gallery above was born in the Hot Wheels stables, as part of the 993 GT2 line of toys the company has been making ever since 2013. More precisely, it’s the first car of the Hot Wheels Exotics series introduced in 2021, only it is far from its stock self now.
The diecast car was modified by a specialist called Jakarta Diecast Project (JDP), and transformed into a miniature track special, rocking a widebody kit, wheels to match, and the cutesy-aggressive look real-life Porsches are well known for. Oh, and it’s also a tribute to Japanese customizer RAUH-Welt Begriff (RWB).
JDP does not say how much work went into making this Rothmans racer, but most of it has been captured on film, of course, and published online. You can have a look at the toy car’s transformation below this text.
