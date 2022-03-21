Beast Butterfly Is the Most Extreme Ferrari Enzo Ever, at Least One This Tiny Size

We’ve seen over the years how digital designers, the ones who like to customize cars in the virtual world, using programs and buttons, have evolved into a source of inspiration for the real custom builders. In fact, some of these digital designers now have shops at their disposal transforming their pixel ideas into real builds.
There is one other field where imagination runs wild when it comes to customizing cars though. That would be the world of diecast machines, a place now populated with several talented hands that transform scale. stock cars into at times real works of art. Sadly, we know not of any real shop taking inspiration from custom diecasts, but who knows what the future might bring.
I mean, imagine seeing a Ferrari Enzo beefed up like the one we have here. Sure, for most of us modifying an Enzo is akin to sacrilege, but we’re pretty sure some out there would be willing to do this.
For now, this upgraded Enzo stays in the world of toy cars, so no sacrilege here. It started life as a Tomica Enzo, the kind the Japanese toy company has been making since 2019, and the kind it’s rumored to stop making as soon as next month.
Then it crossed the path of a custom diecast specialist called Jakarta Diecast Project (JDP) and was transformed into something now called Beast Butterfly, on account of it looking much more beastly than before, and sporting, obviously, butterfly doors.
Painted in about the same hue of red seen on the base car, and immediately attributable to Ferrari, the body of the Enzo has been cut, trimmed, enlarged, polished, and otherwise modified to make one of the most extreme toys of its kind out there.
You can have a look at how the Enzo morphed from normal to Beast Butterfly in the video attached below.
