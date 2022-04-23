Reborn 2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline GTR R34 Fits in the Palm of Your Hand

If you can summon the courage to get past the atrocities that are the latest installments of the “Fast and Furious” franchise, you’re left with probably the most delightful tribute ever made to the wonder that is the automobile.
The idea of bringing on film the adventures of a driver's crew traces its roots back to 1998, in a VIBE magazine article written by Kenneth Li. Titled Racer X, the article described the legal and not so much street racing world coming to life in New York.
The star crew of the article used for their exploits mostly Japanese cars, and those were passed onto the movies as well, along with stories one could relate to and, more importantly, made sense down to the laws of physics level.
The first Fast and Furious movies, before the ones with submarines, spaceships and Hobbs and Shaw got here, were filled with motorized wonders, from the mighty Dodge Charger to the iconic Toyota Supra.
The second movie in the franchise, 2003’s 2 Fast 2 Furious, saw another iconic automobile rise to stardom: the 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34, driven by Paul Walker’s Brian O'Conner. Already a solid presence in some circles, the Japanese sports car grew to an almost cult status, especially given how Walker decided to buy one in real life as well.
Even to this day, almost two decades after the movie was released, just the mention of the name Nissan Skyline GTR R34 immediately brings back to mind Fast and Furious scenes, and people continue to pay tribute to it the best way they can.
For a Hot Wheels customizer who goes by the name Jakarta Diecast Project (JDP), the best way was to take a scale version of the car, give it a Hycade body kit, built to scale, of course, and send it off into the world as the 2 Fast 2 Furious ode that can fit in the palm of your hand. You can watch the transformation from stock to beaut in the video below.
