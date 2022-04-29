Scotty Kilmer Advises Owner Not To Trade Their Ford for a Toyota, Here's Why

You must know Scotty Kilmer by now. There’s no other YouTuber that pushes content out like this auto mechanic. He is on a daily grind, even if others his age might’ve chosen to travel extensively or just relax and disconnect. Now he’s shattering the biases some people accused him of in the past. Here’s how.
Keeping in touch with his online community, Scotty Kilmer frequently answers a couple of questions asked by those that watch his videos. One person wanted to know if it would be a good idea to trade a 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor for a similar model year Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. They were worried the truck made in Dearborn, Michigan might not be as reliable as the Texas-produced Toyota.
The mechanic-turned-YouTuber argues that “we live in strange times” and tells the person they should just try to sell the F-150 Raptor first, and then get a Toyota. He thinks there’s a real possibility that the Ford truck might be worth more now than it was when it left the dealership.
But that’s not all. He explains the new Tundra trucks have the V6 twin-turbo engine under the hood, and there were a couple of problems with the turbochargers. The Japanese carmaker previously said this year they’re not aware of a “widespread issue.” The trucks’ engines are showing a wastegate actuator failure. It’s not an isolated problem. Owners are advised to visit the dealer after the check engine light appears.
In what can be called an unexpected turn of events, Scotty Kilmer suggests the pondering fan to keep the Raptor for at least a year before making a move. “Prices aren’t going to change anytime soon with our hyperinflation society and politicians who just want to tax and spend,” underlined the auto mechanic.
He says Toyota needs to fix everything they got wrong with the new turbos installed in the 2022 Tundra TRD Pros first, then the customers should flock back to the manufacturer.
