1973 Ford F-250 Camper Special Is Not Your Grandpa's Truck, Flaunts Cobra Jet V8

As campers became increasingly more popular in the early 1960s, Ford introduced the Camper Special option for the F-Series truck. Featuring heavy-duty cooling, camper pre-wiring, and a larger alternator (among other options), the bundle remained on offer for two decades. This 1973 F-250 is equipped with such a package, but it's not your regular camper truck.
What makes it special, you ask? Well, let me delay that moment for a bit because, above all, this F-250 is a fantastic survivor. What you're looking at is not the result of restoration but a truck that has soldiered on for almost 50 years without accidents or rust. You'll notice a few signs of surface corrosion on the bumpers and the side skirts, but it's an unmolested, almost all-original hauler.
And it's also finished in a cool color combo that combines Durango Tan side and roof with Sequoia Brown metallic upper section and hood. It goes with a Ginger interior with a knitted vinyl bench seat.
Okay, time to move on to why this truck is no longer 100% original. It's because the original 390-cubic-inch (6.4-liter) V8 engine was dropped in favor of a 429-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Cobra Jet. Yup, I'm talking about the same engine that powered the Ford Mustang and the Shelby GT500KR in the late 1960s.
The story goes that the first owner of this truck made the swap in 1975 when he got tired of "going too slow." He also fitted the truck with wider wheels to handle the extra power and torque. Since he bought "what amounted to a crate Ford 428 Cobra Jet motor from the local Ford dealer," there's no info on output, but these engines were good for 335 horsepower back in the day.
That's more than double the oomph of a 390 V8, rated at 161 horses in 1973. The engine has been preserved in its original condition, save for the addition of an MSD ignition and Holley carburetor. The seller claims it's in perfect working order.
The truck retains all of its factory options, including the dual fuel tank setup and all the accessories that came with the Camper Special package. Unfortunately, the original slide-in camper box is missing, but a replacement can be attached.
The truck comes with full documentation, including all service records, the original window sticker, and promotional materials. The seller can also provide a Deluxe Marti Report.
Located in Elmhurst, Illinois, the F-250 Camper Special is being auctioned off as we speak by eBay seller "timberwood71." The auction has reached $11,200 with a little more than two days to go, which is below the average price for 1970s F-250 trucks in good condition. Original and unmolested haulers from the era usually go for almost $20,000.
And it's also finished in a cool color combo that combines Durango Tan side and roof with Sequoia Brown metallic upper section and hood. It goes with a Ginger interior with a knitted vinyl bench seat.
Okay, time to move on to why this truck is no longer 100% original. It's because the original 390-cubic-inch (6.4-liter) V8 engine was dropped in favor of a 429-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Cobra Jet. Yup, I'm talking about the same engine that powered the Ford Mustang and the Shelby GT500KR in the late 1960s.
The story goes that the first owner of this truck made the swap in 1975 when he got tired of "going too slow." He also fitted the truck with wider wheels to handle the extra power and torque. Since he bought "what amounted to a crate Ford 428 Cobra Jet motor from the local Ford dealer," there's no info on output, but these engines were good for 335 horsepower back in the day.
That's more than double the oomph of a 390 V8, rated at 161 horses in 1973. The engine has been preserved in its original condition, save for the addition of an MSD ignition and Holley carburetor. The seller claims it's in perfect working order.
The truck retains all of its factory options, including the dual fuel tank setup and all the accessories that came with the Camper Special package. Unfortunately, the original slide-in camper box is missing, but a replacement can be attached.
The truck comes with full documentation, including all service records, the original window sticker, and promotional materials. The seller can also provide a Deluxe Marti Report.
Located in Elmhurst, Illinois, the F-250 Camper Special is being auctioned off as we speak by eBay seller "timberwood71." The auction has reached $11,200 with a little more than two days to go, which is below the average price for 1970s F-250 trucks in good condition. Original and unmolested haulers from the era usually go for almost $20,000.