1969 Ford F-250 Ranger in Calypso Coral Is a True Survivor, Has That Special Package

Times were a little bit simpler when you could go ahead and just buy one of these 1969 Ford F-250s Ranger. It came a year after new federal regulations regarding side markers reflectors, and it introduced the new Windsor V8 as an engine option.
Ford’s F-series cars are special. The American company knew what the people needed and wanted. And, oh boy, did it deliver! This particular truck mentioned above is a representative of progress, utility, and the beginning of something great: being able to choose what you wanted from your truck. It didn’t limit you.
The Ford F-250 Ranger was regarded as a worker’s truck, but the Camper Special Package turned it into a multipurpose vehicle. It had heavy duty-cooling, camper pre-wiring, and a larger alternator for you to enjoy adventures with the same vehicle you use for work. It was genius, and it worked. It was a neighborhood star that filled kids’ brains with unforgettable memories.
Looking at this model’s exterior painted in Calypso Coral kept original throughout the years, you can see what it means to have a truck that’s just become a family member. It also has a two-tone upholstery that covers the bench seat in a dark red that’s so tastefully in sync with the whole aspect of the vehicle.
The 1969 Ford F-250 Ranger wasn’t something extraordinarily special, but it was the truck that served as a testbed for something that, in the end, became a lifestyle: explore the land you live on and experience its secrets. That may be why the seller added an extra 8,000 miles on the odometer before sending it off.
Having the Windsor V8 under the hood, this truck was almost sold on BaT for $18,750 – a bigger than expected sum. Unfortunately, the seller had a reserve higher than the last bid. It remains at its current home for now.
