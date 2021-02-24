$610 Million Solaris Yacht Is Nearing Completion, Will Be World’s Most Powerful

1994 Ford F-250 XLT 4×4 Heavy-Duty Pickup Offered With No Reserve

Until the late 1990s, full-size pickups were nothing more than workhorses. They offered only the most essential of creature comforts and optional extras, but that’s no longer the case nowadays because increasingly more people buy trucks over SUVs for daily driving. 43 photos



A two-owner pickup offered with service records, factory literature, a clean title, clean history report, and spare parts,



Don’t be fooled by the period-correct wheels, though, because 5,000-pound airbag suspension has been fitted at the rear for better ride quality. Internal jounce bumpers prevent bottoming out, and stainless-steel air lines provide extra protection from road debris. Aligned in August 2019, according to the seller, the F-250 received replacement springs and foam for the bench seat in 2018. A trailer brake controller was added in June 2020, the transmission was replaced in 2011 along with the torque converter, the firewall body seams were resealed in May 2017, and the diff was serviced in November 2020.



The previous owner has changed a few bits during his tenure as well.



As per the



Equipped with the big-boy V8 that cranks out 230 horsepower and 400 pound-feet (542 Nm) of torque, this F-250 is currently going for $5,000.



