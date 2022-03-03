Corey Pritchett Jr Buys a New 2022 Ford F-250 After Promising His Older One in a Raffle

YouTuber Corey Pritchett Jr. started a raffle over a month ago, where the big prize was his heavily customized, lifted Ford F-250. With the draw ending soon, he didn’t want to be without the pick-up truck, so he bought a brand-new, 2022 model.
On January 20, Corey Pritchett Jr. created a raffle for his almost three million followers, which would give them a chance to win his own Ford F-250. The model is heavily customized, lifted, with black exterior paint and a lot of green neon accents all over. Next to the Ford, you’d also be getting a Yamaha YFZ 450 four-wheeler, and $10k. The second prize included a fully customized Dodge Challenger Hellcat SRT, which has glow-in-the-dark paint on its hood, and the third one and fourth places included prizes in cash.
The raffle is a few days away from ending on March 5, and Pritchett Jr. didn't want to be without a Ford F-250 pickup truck, so he bought himself a 2022 model. He flaunted it on social media, next to his previous model, and revealed his plans for it: obvious customization.
He wrote: “Just picked up my 2022 f250,” and shared that he “took it straight” to Extreme Offroad Performance Auto Shop, adding: “So y’all know what time it is. New build in motion.”
The 2022 F-250 isn’t the only vehicle he purchased recently, because, on March 2, he also shared he got a Lamborghini Huracan. The model is a green-painted supercar which he got from Black Label Auto Exotics, which he got “for the business added a Huracan so it can compliment the Urus.” The YouTuber shared a look at a new Lamborghini Urus just a few days ago, which came with a dark grey paint. For obvious reasons, Corey named it “Smokey.”
We can’t wait to see how the new 2022 Ford F-250 comes out, and if he decides to make it any different and even more head-turning than his previous one.
