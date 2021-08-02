The Jose Cuervo Express Is World’s Only Tequila Train, Luxury Travel Done Right

Ford F-250 Blade Edition Is a True Vampire Slayer

One user said that it holds a “record for the lightest car ever,” another one called it a “mobile tanning booth,” and someone referred to the driver as looking like “the dynamo from Running Man.” There are other opinions too, some of which we cannot replicate here for obvious reasons, so while you’re at it, make sure to check out the original source of this piece and tell us what you think about the vehicle in our comments section down below. And if that’s the thing keeping you up at night, then you may want to go easy on the garlic, stop stockpiling crucifixes, and think outside the box; kind of like the owner of what used to be a perfectly fine Ford F-250 did.We’ll just refer to it as the Ford S-250, for obvious reasons, and tell you that it features more light bars than one can count by using the fingers on both hands. For one, the roof has no less than seven such accessories , and another five were added to the hood. A light bar is attached to the bulbar, and five more can be found further down. As if that wasn’t enough, both sides of the bumper and hood feature more projector lights.Besides being able to turn night into day at the push of what we reckon to be quite a few buttons, this S-250 has other mods . It rides higher than the stock model, has some chains added to the running boards, a winch up front, and big mudflaps at the rear. The fat all-terrain tires seem to round out the makeover from the only image of it that we could find on Reddit’s ‘ugly’ car mods thread, which also has some hilarious comments.One user said that it holds a “record for the lightest car ever,” another one called it a “mobile tanning booth,” and someone referred to the driver as looking like “the dynamo from Running Man.” There are other opinions too, some of which we cannot replicate here for obvious reasons, so while you’re at it, make sure to check out the original source of this piece and tell us what you think about the vehicle in our comments section down below.