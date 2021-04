2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty Black Widow Is a World-Conquering Mega Truck

The truck is auctioned off through Bring a Trailer and is easily one of the most capable near-factory standard machines we’ve seen lately. Visually, it has an Agate Black exterior with matte stripes on the hood and tailgate, a Black Steel Elite front bumper, rooftop indicator lights, retractable tailgate step, plus a spray-on bed liner.What really stands out, though, is the Black Widow package , courtesy of SCA Performance. It adds painted fender flares, power-retractable AMP Research side steps, additional lighting, front tinted windows, 20-inch wheels with 40-inch Toyo Open Country tires and a 6-inch (15 cm) lift kit, to the delight of any would-be explorers out there.Moving on to the interior, there are loads of nice amenities. We didn’t say it had awesome specs for no reason. Aside from the black leather and 10-way power-adjustable front seats (with heaters), this truck also features adaptive cruise control, automatic climate control, a twin-panel moonroof, sat-nav, remote start, 10-speaker B&O sound system, rear-view camera, heated rear seats, FordPass Connect 4G Wi-Fi and loads more.You also get additional Black Widow bits for the interior, such as the embroidered headrests, painted trim, and the branded gauge cluster.As for its performance, this F-250 packs Ford’s 7.3-liter Godzilla V8 unit (gasoline), factory rated at 430 hp (436 PS) and 475 lb-ft (644 Nm) of torque. The truck also has an optional 397-amp alternator setup, plus the carmaker’s modern ten-speed automatic gearbox and SCA Performance shocks.Last year, this F-250 Super Duty retailed for $68,130, with the Black Widow package costing an additional $18,683 for a total of $83,813. That's a lot of money, but then again, this is a lot of truck.