2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty Black Widow Is a World-Conquering Mega Truck

If you’re in the market for a used pickup truck with loads of ground clearance, awesome specs, and an imposing exterior, we give you this 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty, which is on its way to the highest bidder in a few days’ time.
The truck is auctioned off through Bring a Trailer and is easily one of the most capable near-factory standard machines we’ve seen lately. Visually, it has an Agate Black exterior with matte stripes on the hood and tailgate, a Black Steel Elite front bumper, rooftop indicator lights, retractable tailgate step, plus a spray-on bed liner.
What really stands out, though, is the Black Widow package, courtesy of SCA Performance. It adds painted fender flares, power-retractable AMP Research side steps, additional lighting, front tinted windows, 20-inch wheels with 40-inch Toyo Open Country tires and a 6-inch (15 cm) lift kit, to the delight of any would-be explorers out there.
Moving on to the interior, there are loads of nice amenities. We didn’t say it had awesome specs for no reason. Aside from the black leather and 10-way power-adjustable front seats (with heaters), this truck also features adaptive cruise control, automatic climate control, a twin-panel moonroof, sat-nav, remote start, 10-speaker B&O sound system, rear-view camera, heated rear seats, FordPass Connect 4G Wi-Fi and loads more.
You also get additional Black Widow bits for the interior, such as the embroidered headrests, painted trim, and the branded gauge cluster.
As for its performance, this F-250 packs Ford’s 7.3-liter Godzilla V8 unit (gasoline), factory rated at 430 hp (436 PS) and 475 lb-ft (644 Nm) of torque. The truck also has an optional 397-amp alternator setup, plus the carmaker’s modern ten-speed automatic gearbox and SCA Performance shocks.
Last year, this F-250 Super Duty retailed for $68,130, with the Black Widow package costing an additional $18,683 for a total of $83,813. That's a lot of money, but then again, this is a lot of truck.
