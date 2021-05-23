1965 Ford Mustang Goldfinger Might Be the Rarest One Ever Built, Costs a Fortune

Bond. James Bond. One of the highest-grossing film series of all time. Six actors have played the role of Agent Double-O-Seven so far, the first one being Sean Connery, who sadly passed away last year, and the latest one being Daniel Craig. People around the world have been following the story for almost 50 years now, and it doesn't look like it will stop anytime soon.
Considering that I was born in the late '80s, my first introduction to James Bond was through the Pierce Brosnan movies, and somehow I've never really been captured by those. The newer ones featuring Daniel Craig didn't do much for me either, and after seeing Skyfall at the cinema I decided I wouldn't bother coming back to the series again. But there's no denying that there's a certain appeal to the story, especially when considering the cars involved.
While the V12 Vanquish of "Die Another Day" is certainly an impressive machine, most of the series fans would probably opt for the more classy DB5. This brings us to the 1964 production "Goldfinger", the third installment of the Bond series. While Sean Connery was driving the British luxury GT, Tania Mallet, who played Tilly Masterson, was given the keys to a 1964 1/2 Ford Mustang Convertible. And this is where it all becomes interesting.
Because the producers of the movie had already agreed with Ford on getting a different kind of Mustang in the movie. They were aiming for a Fastback version. And this was the car that should have been driven on the Furka Pass in Switzerland. This was a one-off, Special Order vehicle that was built by Ford, at their Dearborn, Michigan plant. Just think of it, a Gold-Metal Flake Mustang, featured in a movie called "Goldfinger".
First-generation Mustang enthusiasts will quickly spot out some of the custom touches on this vehicle, including the unique front valance with high-power driving lamps, the steel wheels with gold accent, the "spinner" gas cap, and that's just part of what you can notice by looking at it from the outside. Opening the door you'll be treated to a two-tone black and metallic gold interior and a bespoke overhead console with auxiliary gauges and switches.
But delivery for this vehicle was overdue, and this 289 cubic-inches (4.7-liters) powered Fastback didn't make it into the movie, but it didn't go to waste either. The producers decided on using it for promotional purposes for a brief period, after which it was allegedly sold to a Ford employee from Plymouth, Michigan. According to the seller, this vehicle has had its fair share of dragstrip time, before being stored away for a longer period.
It changed owners in the late '80s, and by the start of the next decade, it had already been restored to its former glory. In 2001 it went into new ownership again, and it has been part of the same collection for two decades already. Right now the odometer shows just over 22,000 miles (35,405 km), and it seems that the original engine was replaced with a similar K-code unit at the time of the restoration. The asking price for this vehicle is $139,500, and I can't even begin to imagine how much more expensive it would have been if it would have made it into the movie.
