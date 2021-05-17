1969 Shelby Mustang GT500 Imagined as Mid-Engined Low Race Car

Last year, mid-engined madness swapped the internet, thanks in no small part to the launch of the C8 Corvette. Everywhere you looked, there was a Mustang or a Camaro rendered to look like it had become a Porsche rival.
We loved this phenomenon, but today, Rostislav Prokop reminded us that he's been imagining mid-engined Mustangs for a while longer. His latest Instagram post is designed to fool you into thinking that the Ford GT40 had been based on a Shelby Mustang.
In fact, this is a 3D model embedded into a real environment with a sound effect added over the top. But the car itself was actually created way before that. We sifted through his Art Station posts to find this original creation had been posted more than two years back.
The added benefit of all these high-definition shots is that you get to see all the details. At first glance, this doesn't look like your average 1969 Mustang. This isn't because of the mid-engined conversion, but due to it being a Shelby GT500 version of the car.
The trademark flat nose, some of the hood scoops, and even the vents next to the headlights are based on the original design. Of course, the artist also made some pretty serious alterations.
Starting at the front, we notice the 1960s chrome has been paired up with a carbon fiber air splitter, held in place with adjustable struts. Rostislav likes his 3D renderings to look like full-sized Hot Wheels, so they often have much bigger tires plus lowered suspension.
This combination means the front fenders need to be cut vertically to make room, giving the front end the look of an old Indy racer. The glossy model is even more stunning when viewed from the back, where we see a diffuser adding downforce no Mustang ever had.
Rostislav also likes to have JDM influences, and we think that's why the bamboo spear exhaust was fitted. And if you don't believe this is a mid-engined rendering, just scroll through the photos until you find eight trumpet velocity stacks under a perspex window. This 429 sounds like it's making at least twice the power of a normal Cobra Jet.
