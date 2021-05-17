2022 Jeep Compass: Is This the Coolest Shape of a Gadget-Era Jeep So Far?

4 Man Drives Jeep Compass Into Church Seeking Protection From His Own Demons

Nowadays, it seems the whole range of the American brand contains only two kinds of designs: the classic military Jeep -inspired ones (Renegade, Wrangler) and the Grand Cherokee-like ones (those without round headlamps, showing a distinct premium touch). The Jeep Compass is the smallest of the latter category, and the 2022 model year is a comprehensive upgrade of its second generation.



In 2011, the front end of the Compass was radically redesigned to resemble the Grand Cherokee model series, and that was lready much better. The second generation launched in 2018 as a product of the



Ambiance

Moving on to the present, the 2022 Jeep Compass brings together the genuine American SUV style with the high European finish quality and a commendable efficiency of the general technical concept. Even if its inner dimensions have clear limits (albeit without giving claustrophobic sensations), the finish, the style, and the available equipment are definitely compatible with premium criteria. Unlike the pre-facelift model, the 2022 Jeep Compass has a full-HD 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.



Actually, the dashboard was completely redesigned with the addition of a large multimedia screen on top of the central console. As a result, the Compass is now fitted with the







A couple of nice practical surprises can be found in the front seats area: an almost 5-liter storage compartment under the central armrest and an additional 2.4-liter compartment next to the new transmission lever. Two passengers may be seated in quite pleasant conditions on the rear bench, and there is a couple of dedicated air vents between the front seats they can easily access and control. The roofline passes a little low above the head, but only rather tall people will notice this.Thrust

Since it was designed to be a globally competitive product, the second-generation Jeep Compass can be fitted with a large range of engines, plug-in hybrid versions included. In Europe, the offer consists of gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains. Because of the good torque characteristic and low consumption specific to the diesel engines, the updated version of the 1.6-litre Multijet II, capable of delivering 130 PS (128 hp) at 3,750 rpm, and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft) of torque at 1,500 rpm is particularly interesting there.



Europeans who are looking for a downsized gasoline-fed alternative might be attracted by the 4-cylinder 1.3-liter turbo engine available with two output levels: 130 PS (128 hp) and 270 Nm (199 lb-ft) of peak torque or 150 PS (148 hp) developing the same peak torque (the latter is mated to a Dual Dry Clutch Transmission - DDCT).



The same 1.3-liter mill is part of the hybrid propulsion systems providing 190 PS (187 hp) or 240 PS (237 hp), which are employed in the Compass 4xe versions. In terms of torque, the contribution of the electric motor located on the rear axle rises to 250 Nm (184 lb-ft). According to the WLTP cycle, the Compass 4xe can cover electrically some 47 km (29 miles) thanks to its 11.4 kWh battery.



Referring to the American market, the



What to pay for

No details have been communicated so far regarding the prices, yet the extensive upgrading of the interior and the exterior modifications are more than enough to justify a noticeable increase. The base price for an American 2021 Jeep Compass Sport is $24,095. For $1,500 more, the all-wheel-drive model can be yours. Spending around $30,000 will probably be enough to acquire a nice looking and well-equipped 2022 Jeep Compass, yet we strongly believe the premium Limited versions will not be anyhow available under this threshold (at the moment, their base price is $29,840 without AWD).



In Europe, the base price for the 2022 Jeep Compass (1.3 turbo, 130 hp) is at least €30,500 ($36,600), while the plug-in hybrid Compass 4xe (190 PS/187 hp) starts from €41,600 ($49,920). However, for the European public, the Compass 1.6 Multijet turbodiesel (130 PS/128 hp, 320 Nm/236 lb.-ft) might be also very interesting at €33,000 ($39,600). For those living in metropolitan areas, a gasoline-fed car like a Compass Limited 1.3 turbo (150 PS/148 hp) with DCCT transmission (€36,500/$43,800) would be recommended.Instead

