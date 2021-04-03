Mid-Engined Skoda Octavia Rendering Is Back Looking Like an Affordable Supercar

The Skoda Octavia of the most boring-looking yet popular vehicles ever sold in Europe. You would not look twice at one in a parking lot, but it's the prime pick of the family car segment. The last thing you'd imagine it to be is a "supercar," yet that's what this rendering is all about.
Now, we do admit that the new model that just came out is cool-looking. You can have it with an Alcantara-wrapped dashboard, and the cabin frankly rivals that of a Mercedes CLA-Class in terms of style. The RS model even managed to beat the more powerful Focus ST in a drag race.
But in this story, we're concerned with the 3rd-generation Skoda Octavia that came out in 2013, together with the Golf 7. It played a pretty big role in markets such as India, China, or Russia, and we think it might even be in production today. There are sporty versions too, motivated by the 2.0-liter turbos of the GTI/GTD German brothers.
But those only make about 228 horsepower, which is a fraction of what you'd expect from a supercar. Yet digital artist Rostislav Prokop made it happen by combining the features of the Octavia with the sharp mid-engined body of an Acura/Honda NSX.
The front isn't very supercar-like because it's so tall. I suppose Skoda wanted to offer best-in-class front trunk space and this is what happened. Meanwhile, the rear borrows the shape of the wing, taillights and, hatch opening. Now, we did feature this unauthorized concept about a week ago, but new HD photos were released on the artist's Behance page, allowing us to see that it's got a trunk too, perhaps inspired by the Porsche Cayman.
Way before it was owned by Volkswagen, the Czech carmaker Skoda produced many rear-engined models because this was a popular layout in Europe. Some of them were sporty enough to go racing.
But today, the only way a mid-engined Skoda will happen is if Volkswagen decides to make one too. We're talking about the rumors of a Beetle or Scirocco revival with the MEB electric platform serving as the underpinnings.
