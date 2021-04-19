Virtually Revived Pontiac LeMans Scrapes the Pavement and Flaunts Side Exhausts

Back when American automakers were still searching for the proper identity for their 1960s models, snatching European-sounding denominations was part of the quest. And, frankly, we’re pretty happy they used them, bringing us models such as Pontiac’s GTO, the “Gran Turismo Omologato” of muscle cars.
It wasn’t Pontiac’s sole Old Continent-sounding model, considering the LeMans derivative that came from the very same Tempest origin as the GTO itself. While, initially, the LeMans and GTO shared similar underpinnings, they eventually parted ways as friends with separate model designations.
That is why the third-generation LeMans overlaps with the second-generation GTO, and they both feature confusingly close designs. So, it’s no wonder some people who aren’t up to spec with all the finesse of the time might easily confuse the two—especially if one happens to come across something like Rostislav Prokop’s latest outing on social media.
Apparently harking back to a CGI design created a while ago (three years if we read the description correctly) is this menacingly low-riding third-gen Pontiac Le Mans. We base our assumption not just on the unique front-end styling cues but also on the little “350” badge sitting way low behind the huge front tires to signal the virtual 5.7-liter V8 grunt from under the hood.
Of course, one would easily imagine there’s something feisty in there since this clean low-rider also sports a set of double-side exhaust pipes to make sure we’re also given the proper restomod vibes. If such a thing would ever become real, we already know one passionate muscle car vlogger that would immediately approve and call it “badass.”
Unfortunately, this will probably remain confined for all eternity to the virtual realm, sitting neatly on the same CGI shelf as other interesting Pontiac creations such as that “Two-Face” 1969 GTO or the modern reincarnation that piggybacked its “Judge” allure on the Buick Regal GS.
